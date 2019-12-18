Fruit Shoot Summer Fruits No Added Sugar 4 X 200Ml

- Energy38kJ 8kcal<1%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars1.4g2%
- Salt0.08g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 19kJ/4kcal
Product Description
- Low Calorie Summer Fruits Soft Drink with Sweeteners and Vitamins
- When kids are busy doing the things they love, we're right there with them. Keeping them refreshed with our great tasting drinks. Our apples are grown in the best climates while our strawberries and raspberries are hand picked from the field. That's why every bottle of Fruit Shoot is so deliciously fruity.
- This pack is intended to be sold as one complete unit
- Made with real fruit
- No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
- With added multi-vitamins
- No artificial colours or flavourings
- Pack size: 800ml
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Apple 5%, Strawberry 2%, Raspberry 1%), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Strawberry Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Natural Colour (Anthocyanins), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Dimethyl Dicarbonate), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Vitamins (Niacin, B6, Biotin)
Storage
Store out of direct sunlight.Once opened keep refrigerated and drink within 3 days. Best Before End: See Shoulder of Bottles
Preparation and Usage
- Shake before opening.
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 x 200ml bottles
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Warnings
- WARNING: CHOKING RISK. Caps contain small parts. Unsuitable for children under 36 months. Open by hand. Don't refill bottles.
Name and address
- Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- HP2 4TZ,
- UK.
Return to
- Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- HP2 4TZ,
- UK.
Lower age limit
36 Months
Net Contents
4 x 200ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|19kJ/4kcal
|Carbohydrate
|0.7g
|of which sugars
|0.7g
|Salt
|0.04g
|Niacin
|1.20mg (8% RI*)
|Vitamin B6
|0.11mg (8% RI*)
|Biotin
|3.75µg (8% RI*)
|Contains negligible amounts of fat, saturates and protein
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
Safety information
WARNING: CHOKING RISK. Caps contain small parts. Unsuitable for children under 36 months. Open by hand. Don't refill bottles.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019