Robinsons Fruit Shoot Orange No Added Sugar 4X200ml

Robinsons Fruit Shoot Orange No Added Sugar 4X200ml
£ 2.00
£0.25/100ml
Per 200ml:
  • Energy40kJ 10kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars1.6g
    2%
  • Salt0.04g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 20kJ/5kcal

Product Description

  • Low Calorie Orange Soft Drink with Sweeteners and Vitamins
  • Recommended† Netmums
  • †When asked, 90 out of 100 Netmums recommended Fruit Shoot
  • When kids are busy doing the things they love, we're right there with them. Keeping them refreshed with our great tasting drinks.
  • Our hand picked oranges are grown in sunny climates, and then harvested when they're lovely and juicy. That's why every bottle of Fruit Shoot is so deliciously fruity.
  • Made with real fruit
  • With added multi-vitamins
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • No artificial colours or flavourings
  • Pack size: 800ml
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Water, Orange Juice from Concentrate (8%), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Flavouring, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Dimethyl Dicarbonate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Carrot Concentrate, Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Vitamins (Niacin, B6, Biotin)

Storage

Store out of direct sunlight.Once opened keep refrigerated and drink within 3 days. Best Before End: See Shoulder of Bottles

Preparation and Usage

  • Open by hand. Don't refill bottles. Shake before opening.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings of 200ml

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • WARNING: CHOKING RISK. Caps contain small parts. Unsuitable for children under 36 months.

Name and address

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel,
  • Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,

Lower age limit

36 Months

Net Contents

4 x 200ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy 20kJ/5kcal
Carbohydrate 0.8g
of which sugars 0.8g
Salt 0.02g
Niacin 1.20mg (8% RI*)
Vitamin B6 0.11mg (8% RI*)
Biotin 3.75µg (8% RI*)
Contains negligible amounts of fat, saturates and protein-
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)-

Safety information

WARNING: CHOKING RISK. Caps contain small parts. Unsuitable for children under 36 months.

