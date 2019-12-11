Robinsons Fruit Shoot Orange No Added Sugar 8X200ml
- Energy40kJ 10kcal<1%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars1.6g2%
- Salt0.04g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 20kJ/5kcal
Product Description
- Low Calorie Orange Soft Drink with Sweeteners and Vitamins
- Recommended† Netmums
- †When asked, 90 out of 100 Netmums recommended Fruit Shoot
- When kids are busy doing the things they love, we're right there with them. Keeping them refreshed with our great tasting drinks. It's just what we do.
- Our hand picked oranges are grown in warm, sunny climates. Ripened and harvested when they're lovely and juicy, before being pressed and squeezed. That's why every bottle of Fruit Shoot is so deliciously fruity.
- Made with real fruit
- With added multi-vitamins
- No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
- No artificial colours or flavourings
- Pack size: 1600ml
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Water, Orange Juice from Concentrate (8%), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Flavouring, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Dimethyl Dicarbonate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Carrot Concentrate, Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Vitamins (Niacin, B6, Biotin)
Storage
Store out of direct sunlight.Once opened keep refrigerated and drink within 3 days. Best Before End: See Shoulder of Bottles
Preparation and Usage
- Open by hand. Don't refill bottles. Shake before opening.
Number of uses
Pack contains 8 servings of 200ml
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Contains Sweeteners
Warnings
- WARNING: CHOKING RISK.
- Caps contain small parts.
- Unsuitable for children under 36 months.
Name and address
- Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
- Hemel,
- Hempstead,
- HP2 4TZ,
- UK.
- Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
- Hemel,
- Hempstead,
- HP2 4TZ,
- UK.
- Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
- P.O. Box 2020,
- Dublin 10,
- Ireland.
Lower age limit
36 Months
Net Contents
8 x 200ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|20kJ/5kcal
|Carbohydrate
|0.8g
|of which sugars
|0.8g
|Salt
|0.02g
|Niacin
|1.20mg (8% RI*)
|Vitamin B6
|0.11mg (8% RI*)
|Biotin
|3.75µg (8% RI*)
|Contains negligible amounts of fat, saturates and protein
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
Safety information
WARNING: CHOKING RISK. Caps contain small parts. Unsuitable for children under 36 months.
