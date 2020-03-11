By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nivea Sun Baby Lotion Spf50+ 200Ml

Nivea Sun Baby Lotion Spf50+ 200Ml
£ 6.00
£3.00/100ml

Offer

  • NIVEA SUN Baby Protect & Care Sun Lotion SPF 50+ immediately protects your little one against sunburn and long-term skin damage caused by sunlight. The sunscreen has been especially formulated for your baby’s sensitive skin – the caring and moisturising formula with Dexpanthenol is unscented and especially gentle to the skin. The sunscreen offers highly effective UVA and UVB protection. The skin compatibility of this sunscreen has been dermatologically proven. It is important to keep your babies and young children out of direct sunlight – no matter the SPF.

  • Especially formulated for sensitive baby skin
  • Caring and moisturising with Dexpanthenol
  • Unscented formula with Dexpanthenol
  • Skin compatibility dermatologically
  • Highly effective UVA/UVB protection
  • Immediately protects against sunburn and long-term skin damage
  • Extra water resistant
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Octocrylene, Alcohol Denat., Glycerin, Titanium Dioxide (nano), Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Butylene Glycol Dicaprylate/Dicaprate, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Dicaprylyl Carbonate, Glyceryl Stearate Citrate, Panthenol, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, Myristyl Myristate, Tocopheryl Acetate, VP/Hexadecene Copolymer, Stearyl Alcohol, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Dimethicone, Silica, Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid, Trisodium EDTA, Ethylhexylglycerin

Produce of

Made in Germany

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Net Contents

200ml ℮

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Goooooood!

5 stars

This product is so cool, good product for holidays with the family

