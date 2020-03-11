Nivea Sun Baby Lotion Spf50+ 200Ml

Goooooood!
This product is so cool, good product for holidays with the family
NIVEA SUN Baby Protect & Care Sun Lotion SPF 50+ immediately protects your little one against sunburn and long-term skin damage caused by sunlight. The sunscreen has been especially formulated for your baby’s sensitive skin – the caring and moisturising formula with Dexpanthenol is unscented and especially gentle to the skin. The sunscreen offers highly effective UVA and UVB protection. The skin compatibility of this sunscreen has been dermatologically proven. It is important to keep your babies and young children out of direct sunlight – no matter the SPF.
Aqua, Octocrylene, Alcohol Denat., Glycerin, Titanium Dioxide (nano), Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Butylene Glycol Dicaprylate/Dicaprate, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Dicaprylyl Carbonate, Glyceryl Stearate Citrate, Panthenol, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, Myristyl Myristate, Tocopheryl Acetate, VP/Hexadecene Copolymer, Stearyl Alcohol, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Dimethicone, Silica, Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid, Trisodium EDTA, Ethylhexylglycerin
Made in Germany
Bottle. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
200ml ℮
