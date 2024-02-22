We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersEaster lunchDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
image 1 of Fruit Shoot Orange Light 24 Pack
image 1 of Fruit Shoot Orange Light 24 Packimage 2 of Fruit Shoot Orange Light 24 Pack

Fruit Shoot Orange Light 24 Pack

No ratings yet
Write a review

£6.75

£0.14/100ml

Vegan
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 200ml:
Energy
52kJ
12kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.4g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.06g

low

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 26kJ/6kcal

Low Calorie Orange Soft Drink with Sweeteners.
When kids are busy doing the things they love, we're right there with them. Keeping them refreshed with our great tasting drinks. It's just what we do.Our hand picked oranges are grown in warm, sunny climates. Ripened and harvested when they're lovely and juicy, before being pressed and squeezed. That's why every bottle of fruit shoot is so deliciously fruity.
Robinsons, Fruit Shoot and the Robinsons Fruit Shoot device are all registered trade marks of Robinsons Soft Drinks Ltd.
Made with Real FruitNo Added SugarContains Naturally Occurring SugarsNo Artificial Colours or FlavouringsNo PreservativesSuitable for vegetarians and vegansVegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
Pack size: 4800ML
No Added Sugar

Ingredients

Water, Orange Juice from Concentrate (12%), Acid (Citric Acid), Carrot and Apple Concentrates, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Natural Flavouring

Number of uses

Pack contains 24 servings of 200ml

Net Contents

24 x 200ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Contains real fruit please shakeOpen by hand. Don't refill bottles. Shake before opening.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Preservatives

Lower age limit

36 Months

View all Lunchbox Juice Drinks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here