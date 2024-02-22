Fruit Shoot Orange Light 24 Pack

Low Calorie Orange Soft Drink with Sweeteners.

When kids are busy doing the things they love, we're right there with them. Keeping them refreshed with our great tasting drinks. It's just what we do. Our hand picked oranges are grown in warm, sunny climates. Ripened and harvested when they're lovely and juicy, before being pressed and squeezed. That's why every bottle of fruit shoot is so deliciously fruity.

Made with Real Fruit No Added Sugar Contains Naturally Occurring Sugars No Artificial Colours or Flavourings No Preservatives Suitable for vegetarians and vegans Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan

Pack size: 4800ML

Water, Orange Juice from Concentrate (12%), Acid (Citric Acid), Carrot and Apple Concentrates, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Natural Flavouring

Pack contains 24 servings of 200ml

24 x 200ml ℮

Contains real fruit please shake Open by hand. Don't refill bottles. Shake before opening.

Free From Artificial Colours Free From Artificial Flavours Free From Preservatives

36 Months