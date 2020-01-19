Tesco 10 Chicken Stock Cubes 100G

Tasty, gluten free, better value for money than mo
Tasty, gluten free, better value for money than most chicken stock. A tad too yellow though!
No taste of them.
No taste
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 32kJ / 8kcal
INGREDIENTS: Salt, Potato Starch, Palm Oil, Milk Sugar, Yeast Extract, Sugar, Chicken Fat (3%), Flavourings, Chicken Powder (1.5%), Onion Powder, Turmeric Powder, Celery Seed, Dried Parsley, Rice Flour, Black Pepper.
Store in a cool, dry place.
Place stock cube in a jug.
Add 450ml (3/4 pint) of boiling water and stir to dissolve, or use as directed in your recipes.
40 Servings
Carton. Widely Recycled Foil. Not Yet Recycled
100g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|¼ of a stock cube (112ml)
|Energy
|32kJ / 8kcal
|36kJ / 9kcal
|Fat
|0.5g
|0.5g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|0.7g
|0.8g
|Sugars
|0.4g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Protein
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When prepared according to instructions.
|-
|-
