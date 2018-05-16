Optrex Itchy Eyes 10Ml

- Soothing eye drops
- For itchy eyes
- Soothes and Relieves
- Pollen, pet hat and dust mites can leave eyes feeling itchy, irritated and uncomfortable
- Optrex - experts in eye care
- Reference Number: O-UK-51-12
- Contains natural plant extracts
- Relieves irritation caused by pollen, pet hair & dust mites
- Gently cleanse the eye's surface, washing away particles that can cause allergy and hay fever
- Safe for everyday use
- Pack size: 10ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Hamamelis Virgina (Witch Hazel), Alcohol, Boric Acid, Glycerine, Sodium Borate, Benzalkonium Chloride
Storage
Store below 25°C.Discard 28 days after opening.
Preparation and Usage
- Only for use in the eyes
- Directions for use
- Adults and Children
- 1. Remove contact lenses before use, allow at least 15 minutes before replacing them after use.
- 2. Tilt your head backwards and gently squeeze 2 to 4 drops into each eye to instantly refresh them.
- 3. Use as often as required.
Warnings
- Keep out of reach of children.
- Do not use after expiry date.
- Important
- If irritation persists seek medical advice.
- Safe to use in children's eyes with the supervision of an adult.
Return to
- Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (UK) Limited (RBH),
- Dansom Lane,
- Hull,
- HU8 7DS,
- UK.
- www.optrex.co.uk
Net Contents
10ml ℮
Safety information
