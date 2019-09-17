Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum 70Cl

Lovely drink
This was a lovely smooth drink I had mine with a splash of coke but u could have it on its own even though it's spiced it wasn't too spiced as I don't usually like it and I really liked this one, I would happily drink it again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Amazing taste
Amazing little bottle. Love the style of it and the taste was awesome would definitely recommend this drink to my friends and I’m most certainly gonna purchase a bottle very tasty and gets to ur tast [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Becalmed
I know that 'spiced' can technically mean flavoured with any kind of herb, but generally I've come to associate with heat, and bite. This rum appears to be 'spiced' with vanilla. It's a smooth drink, and not at all unpleasant, but I do find myself wishing for something a little warming - a 'Dread Pirate Jerry' with say, chili and ginger. This isn't that though. At least it actually is recognisable as rum unlike the equivalent thin Bacardi version [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smooth and tasty.
A very nice scotch , full flavoured . Tasted great. Easy on pallet. Smokey flavour, mellowed when used to taste. Packaging appealing and well crafted. Enjoyed with ice and crisps. Could easily drink more with friends. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Really smooth
I loved the flavour, and the spices were nice and subtle and not over powering. It tastes really smooth, not to strong. I’m not usually a fan of dark rum but I would definitely buy it again and recommend it to my family and friends. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Caribbean treat
I tried this instead of my normal sweet sickly drinks , I added diet lemonade and lots of ice and wow it was lovely, warming and refreshing and a lot lower in calories than my usual drink. I now have a bottle of sailor Jerry’s spiced rum to try with other mixers. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Very tasty
Amazing taste and enjoyment. The spiced rum by Sailor Jerry is incredible. The rum is tasty on the rocks and also with a mixer such as Coke. It has all of the spiced flavours but incredibly does not leave a spirit taste on the tongue. The vanilla isnt overpowering and is an overall great taste. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Rum
Nice smooth taste, could be stronger to give a kick, if u were to drink a big amount (multiple shots) you would feel the effects the next day as it's a creeper! Would taste great in a caribbean cocktail. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smooth rum with lovely flavours
Found a new favourite after trying this last month.... lovely smooth rum, great vanilla flavour. Smells divine - vanilla, spicy, caramel, although those characteristics weren't easily identifiable in the taste. I'm no expert on rum but this was pleasant on the palate, would definitely repurchase. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smooth
Lovely spiced rum! Smooth and nice on it's own or mixed with coke. Lovely and aromatic too. Would definitely buy this again if I saw it on sale in a bar or a supermarket. I would highly reccomend this to my friends and family [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]