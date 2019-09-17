By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum 70Cl

Product Description

  • Spirit Drink
  • After one sip you'll see why Sailor Jerry is unique. Vanilla hits your nose first and after a couple of sniffs, and you'll notice dry buttery toffee and a touch of cinnamon. Taste-wise, rich vanilla tones with warm hints of cinnamon and nutmeg, just about sums up the flavours. We're extremely proud of the finish - long and dry with a balance of subdued sweetness and a hint of toasted toffee.
  • Are you a heat worshipper? If you can't get enough of the energising kick and warmth of ginger, there are many creative, tasty gingersome ways that you can add more heat and punch to Sailor Jerry. There are the favourites: Jerry Loves Ginger, Ginger Spiced Rum, Negroni Ginger, Daiquiri Ginger and Rum Old Fashioned.
  • To try ‘Jerry Loves Ginger', get an empty highball glass, add Sailor Jerry spiced rum. Fill with ice and top with ginger beer, garnish with candied ginger.
  • The undisputed father of the old-school tattoo, Norman 'Sailor Jerry' Collins build his rep tattooing in Hawaii's brawling Hotel Street district of Honolulu, where sailors and soldiers came to raise hell before heading off to war. He was a master craftsman of unflinching integrity and in his name, we make our rum. Blended with the finest rums from the Caribbean and our unmatched recipe of natural spices. Made the Old-School Way. 80 Proof. Bold & Smooth as Hell. Enjoy a 70cl bottle of Sailor Jerry Spiced - a true original that holds its own.
  • Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum seeks its own path in life… Like the free-spirited man who inspired the drink - the old school tattooist, Norman ‘Sailor Jerry' Collins. He lived by always ‘originating not imitating'. We believe in making rum the authentic way, the way men drank rum back in the day. That means it's distilled to 80-proof (40% ABV), spiced and smooth.
  • Blended with natural spices
  • 80 proof
  • Bold and smooth
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Alcohol Units

28

ABV

40% vol

Country

Scotland

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Manufactured and bottled in Scotland

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Sailor Jerry Rum,
  • Girvan,
  • Scotland,
  • KA26 9PT.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

81 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Lovely drink

4 stars

This was a lovely smooth drink I had mine with a splash of coke but u could have it on its own even though it's spiced it wasn't too spiced as I don't usually like it and I really liked this one, I would happily drink it again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing taste

5 stars

Amazing little bottle. Love the style of it and the taste was awesome would definitely recommend this drink to my friends and I’m most certainly gonna purchase a bottle very tasty and gets to ur tast [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Becalmed

3 stars

I know that 'spiced' can technically mean flavoured with any kind of herb, but generally I've come to associate with heat, and bite. This rum appears to be 'spiced' with vanilla. It's a smooth drink, and not at all unpleasant, but I do find myself wishing for something a little warming - a 'Dread Pirate Jerry' with say, chili and ginger. This isn't that though. At least it actually is recognisable as rum unlike the equivalent thin Bacardi version [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smooth and tasty.

5 stars

A very nice scotch , full flavoured . Tasted great. Easy on pallet. Smokey flavour, mellowed when used to taste. Packaging appealing and well crafted. Enjoyed with ice and crisps. Could easily drink more with friends. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really smooth

4 stars

I loved the flavour, and the spices were nice and subtle and not over powering. It tastes really smooth, not to strong. I’m not usually a fan of dark rum but I would definitely buy it again and recommend it to my family and friends. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Caribbean treat

5 stars

I tried this instead of my normal sweet sickly drinks , I added diet lemonade and lots of ice and wow it was lovely, warming and refreshing and a lot lower in calories than my usual drink. I now have a bottle of sailor Jerry’s spiced rum to try with other mixers. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very tasty

5 stars

Amazing taste and enjoyment. The spiced rum by Sailor Jerry is incredible. The rum is tasty on the rocks and also with a mixer such as Coke. It has all of the spiced flavours but incredibly does not leave a spirit taste on the tongue. The vanilla isnt overpowering and is an overall great taste. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Rum

3 stars

Nice smooth taste, could be stronger to give a kick, if u were to drink a big amount (multiple shots) you would feel the effects the next day as it's a creeper! Would taste great in a caribbean cocktail. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smooth rum with lovely flavours

4 stars

Found a new favourite after trying this last month.... lovely smooth rum, great vanilla flavour. Smells divine - vanilla, spicy, caramel, although those characteristics weren't easily identifiable in the taste. I'm no expert on rum but this was pleasant on the palate, would definitely repurchase. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smooth

5 stars

Lovely spiced rum! Smooth and nice on it's own or mixed with coke. Lovely and aromatic too. Would definitely buy this again if I saw it on sale in a bar or a supermarket. I would highly reccomend this to my friends and family [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

