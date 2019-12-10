Tesco Finest Argentinian Malbec 75Cl

Gruesomely sharp horror
Having finished the stored bottle I had (mindbendingly good and stayed good over several days), I hoped to replace it. What I had had was not there but... Different & modern graphics label, different vintage (2018) but Tesco Finest Malbec from Mendoza so got it and opened it tonight. Screw top instead of cork... And tongue curlingly sharp. Not the thick, deep umami flavour I expected.and it even sat badly in my stomache. When my online delivery arrived just now I returned the bottle in the order. The opened bottle is not even good enough to keep for cooking. It's going down the drain. Sadly I recycled the finished bottle I'd had for ages before opening so don't have the details of vintage, etc to compare.... I would SO like to have been able to have it again.
Awful
This wine was not up to the usual Tesco Finest standard. It was sour and vinegary...very disappointing...…will not be buying this again. Come on Tesco you can do better, for instance the Trivento range is excellent.
This is a superb wine and fantastic value at the d
This is a superb wine and fantastic value at the discounted price. There is a dominant plum and blackberry scent to the wine and it is delicious to taste with subtle oak from the French/American barrel exposure enhancing a long fruity finish. The pairing advice on the bottle is spot on, though it is also delicious on its own. Rather too delicious!
Terrible bottle of wine
Opened the bottle and it tasted fine but smelt absolutely terrible, like dirty nappies, couldn’t drink it at all. Only ordered last week! I love a Malbec but will not be ordering this one again anytime soon! If I could give it 0 stars I would!
Hardly finest !
Definetly not the finest. lol I would reccomend trying Francois Dubessy Malbec offering. Cheaper to-boot
Finest Argentina Malbec
I too was very disappointed with this wine the first Finest I have had from Tesco that did not live up to the name,
Extremely Poor
This wine was sold as the same product offered before Christmas, the original was nothing short of outstanding. I ordered a second batch which was delivered and subsequently returned as inferior. Again the replacement was sent and it was delivered as the same inferior batch. I now use it as cooking wine. This is the first Tesco Finest wine which is just very poor and not up to their normal standards. Sorry leave well alone!!!!
Poor
Overly oaked causing the wine to be unnaturally vanilla biased. No length of flavour, ended up discarding half a bottle
A brilliant wine!
This is a wonderful wine, smooth and really delicious. It really lives up to its "Finest" name. Its pricing makes it outstanding value. What a winner!
Great Value
Excellent value , good well rounded wine, easy drinking.