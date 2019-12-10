By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Argentinian Malbec 75Cl

4(86)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Finest Argentinian Malbec 75Cl
£ 6.00
£6.00/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy385kJ 93kcal
    5%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 308kJ / 74kcal

Product Description

  • Argentinian Malbec. Mendoza. Wine of Argentina.
  • Made by Argentina's celebrated Catena Family winemakers. Handpicked grapes, from the foothills of regions east of the Andes, are perfectly ripened, giving the wine elegant blackberry and plum flavours. Lighter notes of blueberry and white pepper develop into a long and fruity finish. Pair with red meats, full flavoured pasta and mushroom dishes. Store in a cool, dark place.
  • Made by Argentina's celebrated Catena Family winemakers. Handpicked grapes, from the foothills of regions east of the Andes, are perfectly ripened, giving the wine elegant blackberry and plum flavours. Lighter notes of blueberry and white pepper develop into a long and fruity finish. Pair with red meats, full flavoured pasta and mushroom dishes. Store in a cool, dark place.
  • Wine of Mendoza, Argentina
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains egg and sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • A perfumed, richly flavoured wine with blackberry and plum flavours with lighter notes of blueberry and a dry, yet fruity finish

Region of Origin

Mendoza

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Catena

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Ernesto Bajda

Country

Argentina

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Malbec

Vinification Details

  • The grapes were harvested in March and April, destemmed and crushed. Prior to fermentation the must was cold soak for 3 days. Fermentation occurred in upright steel tanks for 16 days at a temperature of around 28/30°C. This wine underwent malolactic fermentation to create a mouthfeel, before aging the wine in French and American Oak.

History

  • Catena set out to discover the best places to plant vineyards in Mendoza, identifying the best microclimates for Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay and Malbec. In addition, new techniques of cluster thinning and harvest practices were implemented to further increase concentration. This research program also led to the conclusion that the poor soils near the Andes, were actually ideal for quality viticulture.

Regional Information

  • Mendoza is renowned for housing some of the best winegrowing regions of Argentina. The character of Mendoza wines is forged in high altitude desert vineyards irrigated by mineral-rich snowmelt from glaciers and snowfields. High altitude means cool temperatures and clear air, and clear air means more sunlight for building flavor in the grapes, helping to make Mendoza the source of Argentina's well-earned reputation for top quality, unique wines.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 2 years

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place. This wine can be enjoyed now or carefully stored up to two years from purchase. Once open, drink within three days.

Produce of

Product of Argentina

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • Bodegas Y Viñedos Catena,
  • B-73235,
  • Ruta Provincial 92 S/N,
  • Vista Flores,
  • Tunuyán,

Importer address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy308kJ / 74kcal385kJ / 93kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

86 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Gruesomely sharp horror

1 stars

Having finished the stored bottle I had (mindbendingly good and stayed good over several days), I hoped to replace it. What I had had was not there but... Different & modern graphics label, different vintage (2018) but Tesco Finest Malbec from Mendoza so got it and opened it tonight. Screw top instead of cork... And tongue curlingly sharp. Not the thick, deep umami flavour I expected.and it even sat badly in my stomache. When my online delivery arrived just now I returned the bottle in the order. The opened bottle is not even good enough to keep for cooking. It's going down the drain. Sadly I recycled the finished bottle I'd had for ages before opening so don't have the details of vintage, etc to compare.... I would SO like to have been able to have it again.

Awful

1 stars

This wine was not up to the usual Tesco Finest standard. It was sour and vinegary...very disappointing...…will not be buying this again. Come on Tesco you can do better, for instance the Trivento range is excellent.

This is a superb wine and fantastic value at the d

5 stars

This is a superb wine and fantastic value at the discounted price. There is a dominant plum and blackberry scent to the wine and it is delicious to taste with subtle oak from the French/American barrel exposure enhancing a long fruity finish. The pairing advice on the bottle is spot on, though it is also delicious on its own. Rather too delicious!

Terrible bottle of wine

1 stars

Opened the bottle and it tasted fine but smelt absolutely terrible, like dirty nappies, couldn’t drink it at all. Only ordered last week! I love a Malbec but will not be ordering this one again anytime soon! If I could give it 0 stars I would!

Hardly finest !

2 stars

Definetly not the finest. lol I would reccomend trying Francois Dubessy Malbec offering. Cheaper to-boot

Finest Argentina Malbec

2 stars

I too was very disappointed with this wine the first Finest I have had from Tesco that did not live up to the name,

Extremely Poor

1 stars

This wine was sold as the same product offered before Christmas, the original was nothing short of outstanding. I ordered a second batch which was delivered and subsequently returned as inferior. Again the replacement was sent and it was delivered as the same inferior batch. I now use it as cooking wine. This is the first Tesco Finest wine which is just very poor and not up to their normal standards. Sorry leave well alone!!!!

Poor

2 stars

Overly oaked causing the wine to be unnaturally vanilla biased. No length of flavour, ended up discarding half a bottle

A brilliant wine!

5 stars

This is a wonderful wine, smooth and really delicious. It really lives up to its "Finest" name. Its pricing makes it outstanding value. What a winner!

Great Value

5 stars

Excellent value , good well rounded wine, easy drinking.

1-10 of 86 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Prosecco Doc 75Cl

£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

Tesco Finest Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

£ 7.00
£7.00/75cl

Offer

Tesco Finest Pinot Grigio 75Cl

£ 6.00
£6.00/75cl

Offer

Wairau Cove Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

£ 5.00
£5.00/75cl

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here