Tesco Sweet Gem Lettuce

Tesco Sweet Gem Lettuce
£ 1.00
£0.50/each
Per 80g
  • Energy48kJ 11kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 60kJ / 14kcal

Product Description

  • Sweet gem lettuce.
  • Quality & Freshness
  • At Tesco we believe in the importance of expertly selecting our produce for its freshness and quality. Our sweet gem lettuce comes from trusted growers across the UK and Spain. One of our growers, G's Espana, is a family run business that's been growing lettuce for over 15 years. Based in the Aguilas within the Murcia region of Spain, the lettuce grow on the land between the sea and mountains where the distinct microclimate creates an ideal growing environment. These sheltered lands protect the crops so they can produce fresh and crunchy lettuce with a sweet flavour.
  • Harvested by hand
  • Carefully trimmed, selected for a crisp, sweet flavour
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality
  • 1 of your 5 a day = 80g
  • Healthy Choice
  • High in folate
Information

Ingredients

Lettuce

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

Number of uses

Pack contains 3 servings

Name and address

Return to

Net Contents

2

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 80g
Energy60kJ / 14kcal48kJ / 11kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate1.4g1.1g
Sugars1.4g1.1g
Fibre1.5g1.2g
Protein1.2g1.0g
Salt0.1g0.1g
Folic Acid60µg (30%NRV)48µg (24%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

2 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Not up to Usual Quality

2 stars

Every time Ive bought this lately its been very wet & soggy and outer leaves broken and hanging loose in the bag... Its been very good so can only surmise its all the wet weather though it might help if the bag they're in had enough space in as they're always stuffed in tight! This is usually my favourite as I do NOT like a bitter-tasting lettuce...

Dirty and not fresh

2 stars

Received as substitute for a Little Gem. Was very dirty - needed a thorough wash before use. Old and tasteless - more like a plain green lettuce than a little gem.

