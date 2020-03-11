By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nivea Body Rich Nourishing Moisturiser 400Ml

Nivea Body Rich Nourishing Moisturiser 400Ml
  • 48h deep* moisture and the ultimate smooth skin feeling: NIVEA Rich Nourishing Body Lotion.
  • *upper layer of the epidermis
  • 48h intensive moisturising care
  • Formula infused with the NIVEA Deep Moisture Serum and 2x Almond Oil
  • The rich and creamy formula intensively nourishes for 48h
  • Noticeably improves the roughness of your very dry skin - after just 1 application
  • Pack size: 400ML

Aqua, Paraffinum Liquidum, Isohexadecane, Glycerin, Isopropyl Palmitate, Cera Microcristallina, PEG-40 Sorbitan Perisostearate, Polyglyceryl-3 Diisostearate, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Magnesium Sulfate, Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Linalool, Limonene, Benzyl Alcohol, Geraniol, Citronellol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Parfum

Made in Germany

  • Apply this lotion to your whole body daily
  • Reapply on dry skin areas

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

400ml ℮

Liked the cream

5 stars

Liked the smell of this cream like i don't need body spray or perfume.. I don't like strong scents and this is lasting midle scent cream I liked the feeling of my skin after applying this scream

Softly Smooth

4 stars

I personally have terrible dry cracks and annoying hands, legs, arms and elbows especially in winter. However applying the rich nourishing cream after a shower/bath and leaving it to soak in is amazing. The only thing is to not get to warm after as you perspire and feel clamy and sticky

Classic

4 stars

Good moisturising product. I using sunbeds and balm helping me keep my skin Good hydrated throught the all day. Smell like classic Nivea creams. So simple and so Good.

Good

4 stars

Smella amazing and it is a very moisture rich cream the oil just sits on your skin a bit to much

Good all rounder

5 stars

A constant in my bathroom. Nivea has always been a great body moisturiser for all ages. Absorbs nicely and has a great smell.

Excellent

5 stars

I absolutely love this lotion, it is very hydrating and leaves the skin feeling amazing, especially when used after a shower. The pump is very convenient because you get the perfect amount

So rich

5 stars

A fabulous product that really does nourish the skin.Whilst not feeling a sticky residue as absorbs into the skin. Also a pleasant fragrance that’s not overpowering. Gets a 10/10 and a staple in our house.

Love it

5 stars

If you are looking for a rich 'natural' product this is it - lovely lightly naturally scented body lotion that enriches the hydration of the skin and leaves it feeling lovely! I love it!

A very good moisturiser

5 stars

This is a lovely body cream/ moisturiser. I have dry skin and this works really well for me. Makes my skin super soft and smooth. Doesn’t leave any greasy residue and absorbs really fast into the skin. Also smells absolutely amazing.

Skin hydrated and soft

5 stars

Easy to apply. Leaves skin hydrated and soft to touch. Not very greasy too. Good product overall.

