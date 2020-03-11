Nivea Body Rich Nourishing Moisturiser 400Ml

Liked the cream
Liked the smell of this cream like i don't need body spray or perfume.. I don't like strong scents and this is lasting midle scent cream I liked the feeling of my skin after applying this scream
Softly Smooth
I personally have terrible dry cracks and annoying hands, legs, arms and elbows especially in winter. However applying the rich nourishing cream after a shower/bath and leaving it to soak in is amazing. The only thing is to not get to warm after as you perspire and feel clamy and sticky
Classic
Good moisturising product. I using sunbeds and balm helping me keep my skin Good hydrated throught the all day. Smell like classic Nivea creams. So simple and so Good.
Good
Smella amazing and it is a very moisture rich cream the oil just sits on your skin a bit to much
Good all rounder
A constant in my bathroom. Nivea has always been a great body moisturiser for all ages. Absorbs nicely and has a great smell.
Excellent
I absolutely love this lotion, it is very hydrating and leaves the skin feeling amazing, especially when used after a shower. The pump is very convenient because you get the perfect amount
So rich
A fabulous product that really does nourish the skin.Whilst not feeling a sticky residue as absorbs into the skin. Also a pleasant fragrance that’s not overpowering. Gets a 10/10 and a staple in our house.
Love it
If you are looking for a rich 'natural' product this is it - lovely lightly naturally scented body lotion that enriches the hydration of the skin and leaves it feeling lovely! I love it!
A very good moisturiser
This is a lovely body cream/ moisturiser. I have dry skin and this works really well for me. Makes my skin super soft and smooth. Doesn’t leave any greasy residue and absorbs really fast into the skin. Also smells absolutely amazing.
Skin hydrated and soft
Easy to apply. Leaves skin hydrated and soft to touch. Not very greasy too. Good product overall.