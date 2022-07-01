We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Carlsberg Export 4X568ml

Carlsberg Export 4X568ml
£5.25
£2.31/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Lager Beer
  • Carlsberg Export cans are 4.8% ABV. Our premium pilsner lager with a satisfying full-bodied malty flavour, is crafted by our UK master brewers using a unique Danish recipe and yeast.
  • We Danes love to share, it's in our nature. That's why at Carlsberg we've been exporting our finest beer since 1869. And to this day, we still share our unique purified yeast to our Master Brewers in the UK - so that you can enjoy this full-flavoured premium lager at its very best.
  • Our Carlsberg Export beer is smooth and crisply refreshing, with a satisfying full bodied malty flavour and light biscuit notes, best served chilled in our perfectly-weighted København pint glass.
  • Carlsberg Export lager cans pair especially well with light meats like grilled chicken, and steaks as well as pasta dishes and salads.
  • Pack size: 2272ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Hops

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Alcohol Units

2.7

ABV

4.8% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

For Best Before: See Base of Can

Produce of

Brewed and canned in the UK

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Carlsberg UK Ltd,
  • Northampton,
  • NN1 1PZ.

Return to

  • Carlsberg UK Ltd,
  • Northampton,
  • NN1 1PZ.
  • Consumer Helpline 03457 585685
  • www.carlsberg.co.uk

Net Contents

4 x 568ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy 167kJ/40kcal
Fat 0g
Of which Saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 2.7g
Of which Sugars 0.0g
Protein 0.4g
Salt <0.01g
74 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Great tasting lager

5 stars

One of best lagers out there for the price. Much better taste much than the green carlsberg, worth the extra money. Dare I say it even better than San Miguel

Good beer probably not the best beer in the world

4 stars

Good beer probably not the best beer in the world I’ve just returned from Munich so that’s why but a good beer ,tasty and no hangover

Excellent value for money great taste one of the b

5 stars

Excellent value for money great taste one of the best canned lager becstlsbergerscarl

Geeat smooth taste

5 stars

Not probably it is the best lager in the world

Great lager 🍺

5 stars

Love carlsberg export , a nice strong lager which is up there with the best

Probably the best lager in Tesco's.

5 stars

Firstly, it's great value for money, but, more importantly, it is the best export lager I can find anywhere.

good

4 stars

A CARLSBERG Customer

I received these are part of a review campaign. I dont usually drink this kind but I was pleasantly sirprised. if you like beer, then you'll probably like this too. absolutely freezing in the can, but I like my drinks like that.

Refreshing

5 stars

A CARLSBERG Customer

An absolutely refreshing larger, a firm favourite in our household, served nice and chilled at any time. It's enjoyable with any meal, or on its own. Exactly what's needed to cool you down on a hot Summers day.

Tastes so nice

5 stars

A CARLSBERG Customer

Carlsberg export is a very nice beer, it goes down so well. Definitely recommend if your a lover of carlsberg. Export is richer but not too rich. A slightly higher alcohol percentage but it goes down so well you wouldn't even know.

A great lager

4 stars

A CARLSBERG Customer

You can't go wrong with this Carlsberg. It's a great beer that's not too strong in taste, meaning it's great to drink with / without food. If you're a fan of lager and not into hoppy beers, this is a good choice. Make sure you drink it chilled!

