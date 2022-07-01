Carlsberg Export 4X568ml

Great tasting lager
One of best lagers out there for the price. Much better taste much than the green carlsberg, worth the extra money. Dare I say it even better than San Miguel
Good beer probably not the best beer in the world
Good beer probably not the best beer in the world I’ve just returned from Munich so that’s why but a good beer ,tasty and no hangover
Excellent value for money great taste one of the b
Excellent value for money great taste one of the best canned lager
Geeat smooth taste
Not probably it is the best lager in the world
Great lager 🍺
Love carlsberg export , a nice strong lager which is up there with the best
Probably the best lager in Tesco's.
Firstly, it's great value for money, but, more importantly, it is the best export lager I can find anywhere.
good
A CARLSBERG Customer
I received these are part of a review campaign. I dont usually drink this kind but I was pleasantly sirprised. if you like beer, then you'll probably like this too. absolutely freezing in the can, but I like my drinks like that.
Refreshing
A CARLSBERG Customer
An absolutely refreshing larger, a firm favourite in our household, served nice and chilled at any time. It's enjoyable with any meal, or on its own. Exactly what's needed to cool you down on a hot Summers day.
Tastes so nice
A CARLSBERG Customer
Carlsberg export is a very nice beer, it goes down so well. Definitely recommend if your a lover of carlsberg. Export is richer but not too rich. A slightly higher alcohol percentage but it goes down so well you wouldn't even know.
A great lager
A CARLSBERG Customer
You can't go wrong with this Carlsberg. It's a great beer that's not too strong in taste, meaning it's great to drink with / without food. If you're a fan of lager and not into hoppy beers, this is a good choice. Make sure you drink it chilled!