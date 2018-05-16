Baco Refill Cling Film Roll 350Mm X 60M

Product Description
- Film width 35cm.
- All dimensions are approx
- Conforms to all current EC directives for food use.
- Seals in freshness
- For perfect food wrapping, freezing and microwaving
- Keeps food fresher for longer
- Strong grip and seal
- Suitable for wrapping and covering all foods
- Extra wide to cover plates of food
- For use with the Bacofoil EasyCut Cling Film Dispenser
- Strength you can trust
- Pack size: 60M
Information
Preparation and Usage
- For use with the Bacofoil EasyCut Cling Film Dispenser
- Rotate the end cap of the Dispenser anti-clockwise, remove the end cap and empty roll.
- Insert the refill roll.
- Replace cap and rotate to lock. Open lid and pull the cling film through. It's that simple!
- When cooking in a microwave do not wrap food directly in the film. For best results place over a microwave-safe dish or container folding back a corner to allow steam to escape - do not puncture. Do not use conventional or combination ovens or microwave browning units.
Warnings
- To avoid danger or suffocation keep away from children.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Melitta UK Ltd.,
- Hortonwood 45,
- Telford,
- Shropshire,
- UK,
- TF1 7FA.
Return to
- Any problems?
- Feel free to contact us at:
- Bacofoil Consumer Service,
- Melitta UK Ltd.,
- Hortonwood 45,
- Telford,
- Shropshire,
- UK,
- TF1 7FA.
- Tel: +44 (0)1952 678810
Safety information
