By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Punjana Irish Breakfast Tea 80 Tea Bags 250G

5(1)Write a review
Punjana Irish Breakfast Tea 80 Tea Bags 250G
£ 2.60
£10.40/kg

Product Description

  • Irish Breakfast Blend 80 Tea Bags
  • Learn more about us online at www.thompsonsteas.com
  • Because we are from Ireland, the Thompsons know a thing or 3 about Irish tea! So, we've created this rich and rounded blend that's perfect, come rain or shine!
  • Four Generations of Passionate Tea Makers
  • Our cherished blends have been passed down through four generations
  • Because we are from Ireland, we know that our Irish breakfast is a rich and perfectly rounded tea!
  • R.S. Thompson
  • Check out many more of our blends.
  • Love your tea as much as we do!
  • Great taste 2016
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Storage

Best before end: See base of pack

Number of uses

80 tea bags

Name and address

  • Our UK home:
  • Thompson's Family Teas Ltd.,
  • Carnforth Street,
  • Belfast,
  • BT5 4PJ.
  • Republic of Ireland:

Return to

  • We care about great tea:
  • We insist that you enjoy your tea in perfect condition! But in the unlikely event that you're not totally happy with it, return the best before panel with your enquiry to the address shown, stating when & where purchased.
  • Your statutory rights are unaffected.
  • Our UK home:
  • Thompson's Family Teas Ltd.,
  • Carnforth Street,
  • Belfast,
  • BT5 4PJ.
  • Republic of Ireland:
  • Thompson's Family Teas Ltd.,
  • Merrywell Industrial Estate,
  • Ballymount,

Net Contents

250g ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely cuppa

5 stars

Fantastic tea anytime of the day.

Usually bought next

Thompson's Everyday 80 Tea Bags 250G

£ 2.50
£1.00/100g

Tesco Luxury Soft Toilet Tissue 9 Roll White

£ 3.35
£0.17/100sheet

Offer

Granulated Sugar 1Kg

£ 0.69
£0.69/kg

Thompsons' Signature 80 Tea Bags 250G

£ 2.00
£0.80/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here