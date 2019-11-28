By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Riverway 12 Cumberland Sausages 681G

3.5(7)Write a review
£ 4.00
£5.88/kg

Product Description

  • 12 British Cumberland Sausages
  • Meet the Crosby Family
  • A family making quality sausages for almost fifty years. Our experience has taught us only great ingredients make great sausages, that is why our selected prime cuts of pork come from high welfare British pigs, blended with tasty herbs and spices to produce delicious award winning sausages we are proud of.
  • We believe you'll love them as much as we do.
  • The Crosby Family
  • Quality produce with Family Principles
  • Traditional made with fresh prime cuts of pork since 1971
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 681g

Information

Ingredients

British Pork (72%), Water, Gluten Free Crumb, Salt, Dextrose, Rice Flour, Sage, Parsley, Sodium Triphosphate, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Yeast Extract, Capsicum, Ginger, Nutmeg, Pepper, Pimento, Sage Extracts, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Gluten Free Crumb contains: Rice Flour, Water, Dextrose Monohydrate, Vegetable Fibre, Salt, Glycerol Monostearate, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Paprika Extract, Filled into natural Pork casings

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Keep refrigeratedOnce opened, use immediately. Suitable for home freezing, ideally freeze as soon as possible but always before the use by date shown. Once defrosted do not refreeze. See front of pack for use by.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only, Riverway Foods recommend that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.

Grill
Instructions: For best results do not prick sausage skins.
Place under a pre-heated grill for 20-25 mins.
Turn occasionally.

Oven cook
Instructions: For best results do not prick sausage skins.
Place on a baking tray in a pre-heated oven for 30-35 mins 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas mark 5.

Produce of

Packed in UK, using pork from the UK

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Name and address

  • Riverway Foods Ltd.,
  • Riverway,
  • Harlow,
  • Essex,
  • CM20 2DL.

Return to

  • www.riverwayfoods.co.uk

Net Contents

681g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas sold 2 grilled sausages (97g) containsas sold 100g raw contains
Energy 1138kJ1162kJ
-274kcal280kcal
Fat 20.5g22.2g
of which saturates 7.3g7.9g
Carbohydrates9.2g8.8g
of which sugars 1.0g1.0g
Fibre 0.7g0.5g
Protein 12.8g11.0g
Salt 1.3g1.1g
Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal) (RI)--
Pack contains 6 servings--

Using Product Information

7 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

No meet

1 stars

Just fat. No meet at all,

Picky Teenagers, Cook and Washer Upper... HAPPY 👍

5 stars

As a family with 2 picky teenagers, sausages has always been an uphill struggle. Thought I would give these a try..... I served with with fresh veg, mash and gravy, simple but a hearty meal. Thumbs up off the teenagers and clean plates (a first), myself and other half , very impressed. Cooked in the oven, very tasty, would recommend and buy again.

I have never bothered with a review before but i w

1 stars

I have never bothered with a review before but i was so disappointed with these aweful sausages i have had the same make but just pork but these were the only ones in the shop and i can see why they taste like pine toilet disinfectant absolutely disgusting never again avoid like the plague

Must try harder, produce a product people can eat

1 stars

Very disappointed in this product, tasted more of rusk than pork. it claims 72% pork, the packs I purchased missed the pork content and any taste of pork. Those who ate them thought they were vegetarian sausages. do I have to go on ?

Very good quality. Why doesn't Tesco stock this it

5 stars

Very good quality. Why doesn't Tesco stock this item anymore ?

Simply the best sausage I've ever eaten

5 stars

the best sausages my family and I have ever eaten! Wonderful by themselves or used to make sausage meatballs or Indian sausage rolls or (the ultimate) sausage casserole. When will they be returning???

These are brilliant- please don't discontinue them

5 stars

These are brilliant- please don't discontinue them- much better than other sausages available- no horrid gristly bits.

