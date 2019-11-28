Riverway 12 Cumberland Sausages 681G

No meet
As a family with 2 picky teenagers, sausages has always been an uphill struggle. Thought I would give these a try..... I served with with fresh veg, mash and gravy, simple but a hearty meal. Thumbs up off the teenagers and clean plates (a first), myself and other half , very impressed. Cooked in the oven, very tasty, would recommend and buy again.
I have never bothered with a review before but i was so disappointed with these aweful sausages i have had the same make but just pork but these were the only ones in the shop and i can see why they taste like pine toilet disinfectant absolutely disgusting never again avoid like the plague
Very disappointed in this product, tasted more of rusk than pork. it claims 72% pork, the packs I purchased missed the pork content and any taste of pork. Those who ate them thought they were vegetarian sausages. do I have to go on ?
Very good quality. Why doesn't Tesco stock this item anymore ?
the best sausages my family and I have ever eaten! Wonderful by themselves or used to make sausage meatballs or Indian sausage rolls or (the ultimate) sausage casserole. When will they be returning???
These are brilliant- please don't discontinue them- much better than other sausages available- no horrid gristly bits.