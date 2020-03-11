Tommee Tippee Closer To Nature Easivent Bottle 260Ml X4

Product Description
- Feeding Bottles
- Easier to combine breast and bottle feeding
- BPA-free
- The unique extra-wide teat
- Large Breast Visual
- Shaped like a breast, feels like a breast, because babies prefer it that way.
- Natural Latch Icon
- - Breast-like shape for a natural latch - acceptance guaranteed.
- Flexes like Mum
- - Flexes like mum and feels like mum for a comfortable feed.
- Easy Clean
- - The wide neck bottle makes cleaning easy and the bottles are suitable for use in dishwasher, microwave and steam sterilisation.
- Award-winning Breast-like Teat
- Like a breast because babies prefer it that way - acceptance guaranteed!*
- Anti-Colic Valve
- - The Closer to Nature teat with anti-colic valve reduces excessive air flow, so little ones ingest more milk and less air
- Baby Safe
- All Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature bottles are BPA-free for your ultimate reassurance.
- 3 Way Easy Hold
- The compact shape of Closer to Nature bottles allows baby to feed in a natural position and to be closer to Mum or Dad. The easy hold bottle can be held in 3 ways--cradled comfortably in the hand, gripped in the same way as a traditional wide neck bottle, or held from the base--making feeding comfortable for everyone.
- Go with the flow
- We offer different flow rates to keep up with your growing baby. Every baby is different but as a guide we suggest slow flow for 0+months, medium flow for 3+ months and fast flow for 6+ months. Closer to Nature teats are only compatible with Closer to Nature bottles.
- Moving on
- If it takes longer than 20 minutes to finish a bottle, baby tugs at the teat or baby falls asleep mid-bottle, these are potential signs you may need to increase the teat flow rate.
- Change me
- Our teats are silky soft. Change them if they get damaged or bitten by tiny teeth.
- Squeeze me
- Give me a squeeze to ensure my super sensitive anti-colic valve is open after storing and cleaning.
- Closer to Nature bottle is inspired by what babies love most: mum. With the most breast-like teat ever made, this bottle flexes like mum and feels like mum because babies prefer it that way. In fact, our Closer to Nature bottle has guaranteed acceptance and an anti-colic valve making it the best thing for baby since you making feeding easier for everyone.
- Who is Tommee Tippee?
- Tommee Tippee is the number one feeding brand in the UK and one of the fastest growing baby bottle brands in North America. For 50 years, we've made award-winning, innovative products that are designed to make life a little bit easier for parents. And perhaps a little more fun. Today we're honored to be in families' homes in over 50 countries around the world. #ParentOn.
- Materials listing: polypropylene and silicone
- Complies with EN 14350.
- Breast-like shape for a natural latch - acceptance guaranteed*
- Flexes like mum for a comfortable feed
- Anti-colic valve in teat to reduce air ingestion
- Smooth silicone teat feels closer to skin
- The most breast like feeding bottle with anti-colic valve
- Easy latch-on teat - 97% mom recommended**
- Always BPA and phthalate free for ultimate reassurance
Information
Produce of
Made in Morocco
Preparation and Usage
- Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature bottles are only suitable for use with Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature teats.
- Important instructions included inside this pack.
- Please read and retain for future reference.
Name and address
Return to
- Any questions?
- Visit our website www.tommeetippee.com
- Call us Free on 0500 97 98 99 (UK only)
Lower age limit
0 Months
Net Contents
4 x Bottles
