Tommee Tippee Closer To Nature Easivent Bottle 260Ml X3

Great product
Great price and also great for mixing breast n bottle feeding or moving from Brest to bottle baby had sucking problems but these bottles made it easier for her to feed
handy
Was really handy with i gave birth to my son. Light and easy to use .
Excellent product
Tommee tippee is a reliable brand and this is another quality product. good service by Tesco as well.
Great buy
I'm satisfy with the product. And I found it very useful.
Tommy Tippee Bottles
Great bottles, no leaking like other well known brands, good value for money.
Great
I bought these bottles to replace my Philips Avent ones as I was fed up with the Avent ones leaking. These bottles are very comfortable to hold, and the teats seem to result in my baby having much less wind when compared with the Avent and Boots teats.
our boy loves these bottles
Will continue to get these they are superb and our boy loves them
Good product
Very happy with the bottles. The best ones to buy when going from breast feeding.
Great service
Very happy with the service provided by tesco direct
A good product value for money
I have used this product when my second child went from breast to bottle at 5 months. They took to it straight away and I felt the shape of the teat was a great help with the process as it had a more natural feel to it.