Tommee Tippee Closer To Nature Easivent Bottle 260Ml X3

Tommee Tippee Closer To Nature Easivent Bottle 260Ml X3
£ 15.00
£5.00/each

Product Description

  • Closer to Nature Baby Bottles Slow Flow 0m+ 260ml
  • Unique, easy-latch-on teat shape
  • Super-sensitive valve
  • Soft, natural-feel silicone teat
  • Breast-Like Shape
  • Shaped like a breast, feels like a breast, because babies prefer it that way.
  • Natural Latch
  • Breast-like shape for a natural latch - acceptance guaranteed.
  • Flexes like Mum
  • Flexes like mum and feels like mum for a comfortable feed.
  • Easy Clean
  • The wide neck bottle makes cleaning easy and the bottles are suitable for use in dishwasher, microwave and steam sterilisation.
  • Award-winning Breast-like Teat
  • Like a breast because babies prefer it that way - acceptance guaranteed!*
  • Anti-Colic Valve
  • The Closer to Nature teat with anti-colic valve reduces excessive air flow, so little ones ingest more milk and less air
  • Baby Safe
  • All Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature bottles are BPA-free for your ultimate reassurance.
  • 3 Way Easy Hold
  • The compact shape of Closer to Nature bottles allows baby to feed in a natural position and to be closer to Mum or Dad. The easy hold bottle can be held in 3 ways--cradled comfortably in the hand, gripped in the same way as a traditional wide neck bottle, or held from the base--making feeding comfortable for everyone.
  • Go with the flow
  • We offer different flow rates to keep up with your growing baby. Every baby is different but as a guide we suggest slow flow for 0+months, medium flow for 3+ months and fast flow for 6+ months. Closer to Nature teats are only compatible with Closer to Nature bottles.
  • Moving on - If it takes longer than 20 minutes to finish a bottle, baby tugs at the teat or baby falls asleep mid-bottle, these are potential signs you may need to increase the teat flow rate.
  • Change me - Our teats are silky soft. Change them if they get damaged or bitten by tiny teeth.
  • Squeeze me - Give me a squeeze to ensure my super sensitive anti-colic valve is open after storing and cleaning.
  • Find out more about our award winning range at tommeetippee.com
  • Closer to Nature bottle is inspired by what babies love most: mum. With the most breast-like teat ever made, this bottle flexes like mum and feels like mum because babies prefer it that way. In fact, our Closer to Nature bottle has guaranteed acceptance and an anti-colic valve making it the best thing for baby since you making feeding easier for everyone.
  • Who is Tommee Tippee?
  • Tommee Tippee is the number one feeding brand in the UK and one of the fastest growing baby bottle brands in North America. For 50 years, we've made award-winning, innovative products that are designed to make life a little bit easier for parents. And perhaps a little more fun. Today we're honored to be in families' homes in over 50 countries around the world. #ParentOn.
  • Complies with EN 14350.
  • Materials listing: polypropylene and silicone.
  • Breast-like shape for a natural latch - acceptance guaranteed
  • Flexes like mum for a comfortable feed
  • Anti-colic valve in teat to reduce air ingestion
  • Smooth silicone teat feels closer to skin
  • The most breast like feeding bottle with anti-colic valve
  • Easy latch-on teat - 97% mom recommended
  • Always BPA and phthalate free for ultimate reassurance

Information

Produce of

Made in Morocco

Preparation and Usage

  • Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature bottles are only suitable for use with Tommee Tippee Closer to Nature teats.
  • Important instructions and contact details included inside this pack. Please read and retain for future reference.

Name and address

  • Mayborn Group,
  • Northumberland Business Park West,
  • Cramlington,
  • Northumberland,
  • NE23 7RH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Any questions? Visit our website tommeetippee.com
  • Mayborn Group,
  • Northumberland Business Park West,
  • Cramlington,
  • Northumberland,
  • NE23 7RH,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

0 Months

Net Contents

3 x Bottles

12 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Great product

5 stars

Great price and also great for mixing breast n bottle feeding or moving from Brest to bottle baby had sucking problems but these bottles made it easier for her to feed

handy

5 stars

Was really handy with i gave birth to my son. Light and easy to use .

Excellent product

5 stars

Tommee tippee is a reliable brand and this is another quality product. good service by Tesco as well.

Great buy

4 stars

I'm satisfy with the product. And I found it very useful.

Tommy Tippee Bottles

5 stars

Great bottles, no leaking like other well known brands, good value for money.

Great

5 stars

I bought these bottles to replace my Philips Avent ones as I was fed up with the Avent ones leaking. These bottles are very comfortable to hold, and the teats seem to result in my baby having much less wind when compared with the Avent and Boots teats.

our boy loves these bottles

5 stars

Will continue to get these they are superb and our boy loves them

Good product

5 stars

Very happy with the bottles. The best ones to buy when going from breast feeding.

Great service

4 stars

Very happy with the service provided by tesco direct

A good product value for money

4 stars

I have used this product when my second child went from breast to bottle at 5 months. They took to it straight away and I felt the shape of the teat was a great help with the process as it had a more natural feel to it.

