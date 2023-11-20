Dettol Antibacterial Mould & Mildew Remover Spray 750ml For ingredients: www.rbeuroinfo.com www.happier-homes.com

- Kills 99.9% of Bacteria and Viruses*: Including Covid-19 Virus**, E.coli and the influenza virus. - Tough on Mould and Mildew: This powerful Dettol spray formula works on even the most ingrained mould that can cause allergic reactions - Efforless Cleaning: Contains active bleach so you can use as a bathroom cleaner or kitchen cleaner to attack grime, grease and dirt, with no need for scrubbing - Deals with Unslightly Mould: This antibacterial spray leaves kitchen and bathroom surfaces sparkling clean, and is suitable on tiles, grout, chrome and stainless steel - Fresh Smelling and Antibacterial: Cleans away germs with a fresh, long-lasting fragrance - Works on Stains: For the effective cleaning of discoloured grout caused by mould Dettol Antibacterial Mould & Mildew Remover is a specially formulated antibacterial spray with a powerful bleach. It easily removes even ingrained mould and mildew and cleans discoloured grout. Household mould is not only unsightly; in some cases, it can cause allergic reactions or infections. Dettol's mould remover cleaning spray contains active bleach, delivering easier cleaning with no need to scrub. *See information on pack. Use disinfectants safely. Always read the label and product information before use. **Covids-19 Virus = SARS-CoV-2 RB-M-40404 & RB-M-42352

Pack size: 750ML

Ingredients

Contains: <5% Nonionic Surfactant, Disinfectant (Sodium Hypochlorite 2.59% w/w), Perfume

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Preparation and Usage