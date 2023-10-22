We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Tesco Tuna & Cucumber Sandwich

Tesco Tuna & Cucumber Sandwich

4.4(14)
Write a review

£2.10

£2.10/each

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
1379kJ
327kcal
16%of the reference intake
Fat
7.4g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.9g

low

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.7g

low

4%of the reference intake
Salt
0.92g

medium

15%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 750kJ / 178kcal

Tuna, cucumber, mayonnaise and salad cream in white bread with oatmeal.
Our chefs' recipe combines tuna with mayonnaise, and crunchy cucumber Carefully Hand Packed Every DayTender Tuna Flakes

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tuna (Fish) (24%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Cucumber (16%), Rapeseed Oil, Oatmeal, Oats, Cornflour, Wheat Bran, Spirit Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, White Wine Vinegar, Salt, Yeast, Sugar, Wheat Gluten, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Muscovado Sugar, Mustard Flour, Malted Barley Flour, White Pepper, Mustard Seed, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

1 Servings

View all Sandwiches, Wraps & Sushi

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here