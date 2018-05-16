Belvoir Elderflower Presse 75Cl

Product Description
- Elderflower Pressé
- Belvoir Elderflower Pressé is handmade with freshly picked elderflowers, real pressed lemon juice and water from the springs, so it tastes delicate, scented and very refreshing.
- 100% good
- Gently bubbling with real English elderflowers
- Made for you on our farm
- Blended with gently sparkling spring water
- Non-alcoholic
- No preservatives, flavourings or anything artificial
- Pack size: 75cl
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Spring Water, Sugar, Fresh Elderflowers, Real Pressed Lemon Juice, Citric Acid
Storage
Store in a cool, dark place. After opening please keep in the fridge and drink within 3 days.Best before end, see neck.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Serve chilled over ice as a refreshing alternative to alcohol. Also delicious as a mixer with gin or vodka.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable
Name and address
- Belvoir Fruit Farms Ltd,
- Barkestone Lane,
- Bottesford,
- NG13 0DH.
Return to
- We'd love to hear from you (good or bad) so do call us on +44 (0)1476 870286
- www.belvoirfruitfarms.co.uk
Net Contents
750ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy kJ / kcal
|135 / 32
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|7.9g
|of which sugars
|7.8g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0g
