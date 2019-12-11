By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Belvoir Elderflower Cordial 500Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Belvoir Elderflower Cordial 500Ml
£ 2.50
£0.50/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Elderflower Cordial
  • Splash some into white wine for a spritzer, into a glass of gin & tonic or have a look at www.belvoirfruitfarms.co.uk for more recipe and cocktail ideas.
  • This cordial has a naturally delicate floral taste from the infusion of masses of freshly picked flowers and real lemon juice that go in to making it.
  • Our own traditional recipe which we have made since 1984 (and long before then at home).
  • A naturally lovely infusion of flowers & fresh lemon
  • Non-alcoholic
  • No preservatives, flavourings or anything artificial
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Water, Fresh Elderflower 8%, Real Pressed Lemon Juice, Citric Acid

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place. After opening please keep in the fridge and drink within 3 weeks.Best before end, see neck.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Dilute about 1:10 to make 22 glasses (250ml) of lovely refreshing drink, only 43 calories per glass.

Number of uses

Makes 22 glasses

Additives

  • Free From Flavours
  • Free From Preservatives

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Belvoir Fruit Farms Ltd,
  • Barkestone Lane,
  • Bottesford,
  • NG13 0DH.

Return to

  • We'd love to hear from you, (good or bad) so do call us on +44 (0)1476 870286
  • Belvoir Fruit Farms Ltd,
  • Barkestone Lane,
  • Bottesford,
  • NG13 0DH.

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml diluted 1 to 10
Energy kJ /kcal73 / 17
Fat 0g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 4.3g
of which sugars 4.2g
Protein 0g
Salt 0g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Ashbeck Sparkling Water 4X2ltr

£ 1.39
£0.02/100ml

Tesco Soda Water 1Litre

£ 0.45
£0.05/100ml

Offer

Tesco Ashbeck Sparkling Water 2Ltr

£ 0.45
£0.02/100ml

Belvoir Ginger Cordial 500Ml

£ 2.50
£0.50/100ml

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here