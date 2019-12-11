Belvoir Elderflower Cordial 500Ml
Offer
Product Description
- Elderflower Cordial
- Splash some into white wine for a spritzer, into a glass of gin & tonic or have a look at www.belvoirfruitfarms.co.uk for more recipe and cocktail ideas.
- This cordial has a naturally delicate floral taste from the infusion of masses of freshly picked flowers and real lemon juice that go in to making it.
- Our own traditional recipe which we have made since 1984 (and long before then at home).
- A naturally lovely infusion of flowers & fresh lemon
- Non-alcoholic
- No preservatives, flavourings or anything artificial
- Pack size: 500ml
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Water, Fresh Elderflower 8%, Real Pressed Lemon Juice, Citric Acid
Storage
Store in a cool, dark place. After opening please keep in the fridge and drink within 3 weeks.Best before end, see neck.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Dilute about 1:10 to make 22 glasses (250ml) of lovely refreshing drink, only 43 calories per glass.
Number of uses
Makes 22 glasses
Additives
- Free From Flavours
- Free From Preservatives
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable
Name and address
- Belvoir Fruit Farms Ltd,
- Barkestone Lane,
- Bottesford,
- NG13 0DH.
Return to
- We'd love to hear from you, (good or bad) so do call us on +44 (0)1476 870286
- Belvoir Fruit Farms Ltd,
- Barkestone Lane,
- Bottesford,
- NG13 0DH.
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml diluted 1 to 10
|Energy kJ /kcal
|73 / 17
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|4.3g
|of which sugars
|4.2g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019