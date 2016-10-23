By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Twix Biscuit 16Pk

1 x bar = 23g
Product Description

  • Milk chocolate (35%) covered caramel (32%) and biscuit (26%)
  • Kosher - KLBD-D

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Wheat Flour (17%), Palm Fat, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Milk Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Raising Agent (E500), Natural Vanilla Extract

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Hazelnut, Almond, Gluten (Barley, Oats)

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 16. Portion size: 23.0g

Importer address

  • GB:
  • Freepost Mars.
  • IRL:
  • Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB:
  • Freepost Mars Consumer Care.
  • 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk
  • www.marsnutrition.co.uk
  • IRL:
  • Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

16 x 23g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 23g (%*)
Energy 2065kJ475kJ (6%)
-493kcal113kcal (6%)
Fat 23.7g5.5g (8%)
of which saturates 13.7g3.2g (16%)
Carbohydrate 64.9g14.9g (6%)
of which sugars 49.1g11.3g (13%)
Protein 4.4g1.0g (2%)
Salt 0.41g0.09g (2%)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

Number one biscuit

5 stars

Still the best biscuit, great in packing up or just to have later on with a nice cuppa.

