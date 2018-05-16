By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Twix Biscuit 9 Pack 207G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Twix Biscuit 9 Pack 207G
£ 1.60
£0.77/100g
1 x = 23g
  • Energy477kJ 114kcal
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2072kJ

Product Description

  • Milk Chocolate (35%) covered caramel (32%) and biscuit (26%)
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Kosher - KLBD-D
  • Pack size: 207g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Wheat Flour (17%), Palm Fat, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Condensed Milk, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Milk Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Raising Agent (E500), Natural Vanilla Extract

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Hazelnut, Almond, Gluten (Barley, Oats)

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 9; Portion Size: 23.0g

Importer address

  • GB:
  • Freepost Mars.
  • IRL:
  • Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB:
  • Freepost Mars Consumer Care.
  • 0845 0450042
  • www.mars.co.uk
  • www.marsnutrition.co.uk
  • IRL:
  • Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

9 x 23g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 23g (%*)
Energy 2072kJ477kJ (6%)
-495kcal114kcal (6%)
Fat 23.9g5.5g (8%)
of which saturates 13.9g3.2g (16%)
Carbohydrate 64.6g14.9g (6%)
of which sugars 48.8g11.2g (12%)
Protein 4.5g1.0g (2%)
Salt 0.44g0.10g (2%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Cadbury Twirl Chocolate Multipack 4 X34g

£ 1.50
£1.11/100g

Kp Hula Hoops Family 6X24g

£ 1.70
£1.19/100g

Mcvitie's Club Orange Chocolate Biscuit 8 Pack 176G

£ 1.45
£0.82/100g

Kit Kat 2 Finger Milk Chocolate Biscuits 16 X 20.7G

£ 2.99
£0.90/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here