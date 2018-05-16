Twix Biscuit 9 Pack 207G

- Energy477kJ 114kcal6%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2072kJ
Product Description
- Milk Chocolate (35%) covered caramel (32%) and biscuit (26%)
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Kosher - KLBD-D
- Pack size: 207g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Wheat Flour (17%), Palm Fat, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Condensed Milk, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Milk Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Raising Agent (E500), Natural Vanilla Extract
Allergy Information
- May contain: Hazelnut, Almond, Gluten (Barley, Oats)
Number of uses
Portions per pack: 9; Portion Size: 23.0g
Importer address
- GB:
- Freepost Mars.
- IRL:
- Mars Ireland,
- Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- GB:
- Freepost Mars Consumer Care.
- 0845 0450042
- www.mars.co.uk
- www.marsnutrition.co.uk
- IRL:
- Mars Ireland,
- Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
Net Contents
9 x 23g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/ 100g
|/ 23g (%*)
|Energy
|2072kJ
|477kJ (6%)
|-
|495kcal
|114kcal (6%)
|Fat
|23.9g
|5.5g (8%)
|of which saturates
|13.9g
|3.2g (16%)
|Carbohydrate
|64.6g
|14.9g (6%)
|of which sugars
|48.8g
|11.2g (12%)
|Protein
|4.5g
|1.0g (2%)
|Salt
|0.44g
|0.10g (2%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
