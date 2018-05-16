By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Carlsberg 4X568ml

£ 4.50
£1.99/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Danish Pilsner
  • Carlsberg Danish Lager Beer is a 3.8% ABV Pilsner. Our new brew has a fuller mouthfeel, greater smoothness and depth of flavour, with crisp bitterness and a distinctive hop aroma.
  • We Danes love to share, it's in our nature. That's why at Carlsberg we've been exporting our finest beer since 1869.
  • Carlsberg Danish Lager is best served chilled in our Pilsner glass, which has been designed specifically to enhance your enjoyment of our beer. For the perfect serve, ensure the outside of the glass is clean and dry. Hold the glass at 45 degrees and then pour to three quarters' full, before slowly straightening, developing the head as you top up.
  • Danish pilsner brewed in the UK using a Danish recipe and yeast
  • Pack size: 2272ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Barley, Hops, Hop Oil

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Gluten

Tasting Notes

  • The new Carlsberg Danish Pilsner has a fuller mouthfeel, greater smoothness and depth of flavour, with malty notes, crisp bitterness and a distinctive hop aroma

Alcohol Units

2.2

ABV

3.8% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before: See Base of Can.

Produce of

Brewed and canned in the UK

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Carlsberg UK Ltd,
  • Northampton,
  • NN1 1PZ.

Return to

  • Carlsberg UK Ltd,
  • Northampton,
  • NN1 1PZ.
  • Consumer Helpline 03457 585685

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

4 x 568ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml:
Energy 155kJ/37kcal
Fat 0g
Of which Saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 2.7g
Of which Sugars <0.5g
Protein <0.5g
Salt <0.01g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

