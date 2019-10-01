By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fresh & Easy Carrot, Cauliflower Plus Brocolli 305G

3(5)Write a review
Fresh & Easy Carrot, Cauliflower Plus Brocolli 305G
£ 1.50
£4.92/kg

Offer

1/4 of a pack
  • Energy156kJ 37kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars4.7g
    5%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 170kJ / 40kcal

Product Description

  • Carrot, cauliflower and broccoli.
  • A carefully prepared mix of traditional vegetables, ideal for roasts.
  • Ready to Cook. A carefully prepared mix of traditional vegetables, ideal for roasts.
  • Pack size: 305g

Information

Ingredients

Carrot, Cauliflower, Broccoli.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Do not remove from packaging.
Pierce bag several times and place on a non-metallic plate.
800W 4 mins
900W 3½ mins
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Steam
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Place contents in the steamer. Steam for 7 minutes or until tender.

Hob
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Place in a pan of boiling water.
Cover and bring back to the boil.
Reduce heat and simmer for 6 minutes or until tender.
Drain well before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Washed and ready to cook.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

370g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (92g)
Energy170kJ / 40kcal156kJ / 37kcal
Fat0.4g0.4g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate5.9g5.4g
Sugars5.1g4.7g
Fibre3.4g3.1g
Protein1.6g1.5g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

5 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Product over all good quality yet when getting sho

1 stars

Product over all good quality yet when getting shopping delivered I won't be buying again I've now got 3 bags of veg in my fridge needing eating within 2 days.

Great veg great value and good price

5 stars

Have had it before very tasty quick to do

I want exact coliflower broccolli + Carrot floure

5 stars

I want exact coliflower broccolli + Carrot flourers no CORN PLEASE ,NO SUPLEMENT PLEASE

90% carrots

2 stars

I've ordered this pack before and been perfectly satisfied. But last time the ratio was about 90% carrots, 5% cauliflower and 5% broccoli. I declined it and returned the pack to the driver.

DON'T LIKE!!

1 stars

i take out the carrots - they don't look very fresh

