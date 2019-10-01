Fresh & Easy Carrot, Cauliflower Plus Brocolli 305G

Product over all good quality yet when getting sho
Product over all good quality yet when getting shopping delivered I won't be buying again I've now got 3 bags of veg in my fridge needing eating within 2 days.
Great veg great value and good price
Have had it before very tasty quick to do
I want exact coliflower broccolli + Carrot floure
I want exact coliflower broccolli + Carrot flourers no CORN PLEASE ,NO SUPLEMENT PLEASE
90% carrots
I've ordered this pack before and been perfectly satisfied. But last time the ratio was about 90% carrots, 5% cauliflower and 5% broccoli. I declined it and returned the pack to the driver.
DON'T LIKE!!
i take out the carrots - they don't look very fresh