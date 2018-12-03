By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Scholl Cracked Heel Cream Active K 60Ml

image 1 of Scholl Cracked Heel Cream Active K 60Ml
£ 5.00
£8.34/100ml

Product Description

  • Cracked Heel Repair Cream Active Repair K+
  • Visible results in 3 days
  • Fast, active skin repair
  • Unscented & quickly absorbed
  • - Clinically proven
  • - Supports the natural recovery process of dry skin
  • - Reduces discomfort
  • - Visible results in three days
  • - Smooth, soft and supple heels in 7 days
  • - Easily absorbed & fragrance free
  • Scholl Cracked Heel Repair Cream Active Repair K+™ moisturises the skin and contains 'active K+'. Clinically proven to support the natural recovery process of dry skin. In a study of 214 people 87% of people agreed there was a visible improvement in the appearance of the skin on the heels in just 3 days.
  • UK/SC/0418/0014h
  • Pack size: 60ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Urea, Decyl Oleate, Dimethicone, Lanolin, Petrolatum, Dicocoyl Pentaerythrity Distearyl Citrate, Cera Microcristallina, Glyceryl Oleate, Paraffin, Phenoxyethanol, Panthenol, Aluminum Stearate, Propylene Glycol, Carbomer, Chlorphenesin, Methylparaben, Bisabolol, Tocopherol Acetate, Sorbitol, Ehtylparaben, Butylparaben, Propylparaben, Keratin, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Bha, Sodium Sulphate, Tocopherol, Citric Acid, Sodium Phosphate, Faex Extract, Potassium Sorbate

Storage

Store below 25°C.

Produce of

Made in India

Preparation and Usage

  • How & when should I use it?
  • Apply daily to clean, dry skin. Once the skin is restored, continue to use as necessary, to maintain condition.

Warnings

  • Advice:
  • For external use only. Keep out of reach of children. Do not apply to broken, sore or irritated skin. Stop use immediately if irritation occurs. Avoid contact with eyes.
  • Scholl and diabetes
  • Wherever possible we try to make our products suitable for those with diabetes as well as those without.

  • Contact us
  • UK: PO Box 4044,
  • Slough,
  • SL1 0NS.
  • UK: 0800 074 2040
  • ROI: Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • ROI: 01 661 7318
  • www.scholl.com
  • Reckitt Benckiser,
  • Dansom Lane,
  • Hull,

Net Contents

60ml ℮

Safety information

Advice: For external use only. Keep out of reach of children. Do not apply to broken, sore or irritated skin. Stop use immediately if irritation occurs. Avoid contact with eyes. Scholl and diabetes Wherever possible we try to make our products suitable for those with diabetes as well as those without.

This really works!

5 stars

Had really dry skin on my feet...used crack heel repair and was amazed at the result..best put on feet and leave under cotton socks at night.. within 2 days really smooth feet.. they look and feel great. This really works!

