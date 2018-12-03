Scholl Cracked Heel Cream Active K 60Ml

This really works!
Had really dry skin on my feet...used crack heel repair and was amazed at the result..best put on feet and leave under cotton socks at night.. within 2 days really smooth feet.. they look and feel great. This really works!
Aqua, Urea, Decyl Oleate, Dimethicone, Lanolin, Petrolatum, Dicocoyl Pentaerythrity Distearyl Citrate, Cera Microcristallina, Glyceryl Oleate, Paraffin, Phenoxyethanol, Panthenol, Aluminum Stearate, Propylene Glycol, Carbomer, Chlorphenesin, Methylparaben, Bisabolol, Tocopherol Acetate, Sorbitol, Ehtylparaben, Butylparaben, Propylparaben, Keratin, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Bha, Sodium Sulphate, Tocopherol, Citric Acid, Sodium Phosphate, Faex Extract, Potassium Sorbate
Store below 25°C.
Made in India
60ml ℮
Advice: For external use only. Keep out of reach of children. Do not apply to broken, sore or irritated skin. Stop use immediately if irritation occurs. Avoid contact with eyes. Scholl and diabetes Wherever possible we try to make our products suitable for those with diabetes as well as those without.
