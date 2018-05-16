Scholl Athletes Foot Cream Care 15G

Product Description
- Advance Athlete's Foot Cream
- Relieves the itch
- Contains 1% terbinafine hydrochloride
- Treats the fungal infection & provides long-lasting protection
- Terbinafine hydrochloride 1% w/w
- Scholl Advance Athlete's Foot Cream contains an antifungal ingredient which is clinically proven to treat Athlete's Foot effectively. It also provides long lasting protection.
- Effective treatment for athlete's foot fungi
- 7 day treatment time
- Kills fungi
- Soothes itching
- Clinically proven
- Pack size: 15G
Information
Ingredients
This cream contains Terbinafine Hydrochloride 150mg (1% w/w), The other ingredients are Sodium Hydroxide, Benzyl Alcohol, Sorbitan Stearate, Cetyl Palmitate, Cetyl Alcohol, Stearyl Alcohol, Polysorbate 60, Isopropyl Myristate and Purified Water, See leaflet for further information
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: For cutaneous use. Apply the cream thinly to affected areas once or twice a day and rub in gently. Use for one week. If symptoms persist consult your doctor or pharmacist.
- Read the package leaflet before use.
- Use this medicine only on your skin
Warnings
- Avoid contact with the eyes. Once the tube has been opened for 2 weeks, do not use the cream. Return it to your local pharmacist who will dispose of it properly.
- Keep out of the reach and sight of children
Return to
- Scholl Consumer Products Ltd.,
- Manchester,
- M41 7HA,
- U.K.
- UK: Freepost Scholl U.K.
- UK: 0500 455 456
Net Contents
15g ℮
Safety information
