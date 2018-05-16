Nicorette Invisible Patch Step 2 15Mg 7S

Product Description
- Invisi 15mg patch nicotine
- Use: Nicorette® invisi 15mg patch is used to relieve and/or prevent withdrawal symptoms and reduce the cravings you get when you try to stop smoking or when cutting down the number of cigarettes you smoke. It provides a safer alternative to smoking for both the individual and those around them. Ideally you should aim to stop smoking.
- However Nicorette® invisi patch can be used in a number of different ways, either to completely replace all your cigarettes, or if you do not feel ready to stop smoking completely, to replace certain cigarettes and therefore help you to cut down the number of cigarettes you smoke. It may also help increase your motivation to quit.
- To prevent cravings throughout the day and help you stop smoking
- For those who smoke fewer than 10 a day
Information
Ingredients
This pack contains seven 13, 5 cm2 Transdermal Patches, each containing Nicotine 1.75 mg/cm2, Other ingredients are: Medium-Chain Triglycerides, Basic Butylated Methacrylate Copolymer, Polyethylenterephthalate Film (PET), Acrylic Adhesive Solution, Potassium Hydroxide, Croscarmellose Sodium, Aluminium Acetylacetonate, Siliconised PET release liner with Aluminised single side, printing inks
Storage
Do not store above 25°C.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Use as part of the Nicorette® invisi patch step down programme.
- For adults and children 12 years and over. Apply the patch to a clean, dry area of skin in the morning and remove the patch 16 hours later. Please read the enclosed leaflet carefully before starting to use the product.
- 10 cigarettes or more per day: 1-8 weeks 25mg step 1, 9-10 weeks 15mg step 2, 11-12 weeks 10mg step 3
- Less than 10 cigarettes per day: 1-8 weeks 15mg step 2, 9-10 weeks 10mg step 3, 11-12 weeks 10mg step 3
- You are more likely to quit smoking when using this product with help from your pharmacist, doctor, a trained counsellor or a support programme.
- Please read the enclosed leaflet for instructions.
Warnings
- Warning: Do not take more medicine than the label tells you to.
- If you are pregnant or breast-feeding, talk to your doctor, pharmacist or nurse for advice before using this product. If you need any advice before starting to use this product, talk to your doctor, pharmacist or nurse. Do not use if you are allergic to any of the ingredients listed below.
- Keep out of the sight and reach of children.
Name and address
- PL holder:
- McNeil Products Ltd,
- Maidenhead,
- Berkshire,
- SL6 3UG,
- UK.
Net Contents
7 x Patches
Safety information
