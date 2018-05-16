By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Balsamic Vinegar Of Modena 250Ml

Tesco Finest Balsamic Vinegar Of Modena 250Ml
£ 6.00
£2.40/100ml
One tablespoon
  • Energy145kJ 34kcal
    2%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars7.7g
    9%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 966kJ / 227kcal

Product Description

  • Aged Balsamic vinegar of Modena
  • Slowly aged in oak barrels for its intense, sweet flavour and rich silky texture. This Balsamic Vinegar of Modena has been produced by the Giacobazzi family business for the last 250 years. Their process of slow ageing in small oak barrels ensures an intense, rich silky texture whilst delivering a deliciously sweet and syrupy taste.
  • Certified by control body authorized by Ministero delle politiche agricole alimentari e forestali. Acidity 6%.
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Grape Must Concentrate (Sulphite), Wine Vinegar (Sulphite), Cooked Grape Must (Sulphite).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced and bottled in Via G. Di Vittorio, 28 Nonantola (Mo), Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestion
  • Ideal drizzled over salads, boiled meat, roast vegetables or even red fruit.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 16 servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass widely recycled

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy966kJ / 227kcal145kJ / 34kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate51.4g7.7g
Sugars51.4g7.7g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0.5g0.1g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Pack contains approx. 16 servings.--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

