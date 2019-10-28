By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Kp Skips Prawn Cocktail Snack 40G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Kp Skips Prawn Cocktail Snack 40G
£ 0.85
£2.13/100g

Offer

Each 20g serving contains
  • Energy454kJ 109kcal
    5%
  • Fat6.4g
    9%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars1.6g
    2%
  • Salt0.46g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2272kJ

Product Description

  • Prawn Cocktail Flavour Tapioca Snack
  • Snacks can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise.
  • Skips are the fizzy, light and melty tongue tingly snack. Experience the tingle, balance a Skip on your tongue and let it melt in your mouth.
  • Cooked with 100% sunflower oil
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • No MSG
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 40g

Information

Ingredients

Tapioca Starch, Sunflower Oil (32%), Maize Flour, Prawn Cocktail Flavour [Sugar, Salt, Natural Flavourings, Citric Acid, Dried Onion, Natural Vinegar Flavouring, Potassium Chloride, Yeast Extract, Spice, Dried Tomato, Natural Pepper Flavourings, Colour: Paprika Extract], Rice Protein, Sugar, Salt, Safflower Extract, Colour: Paprika Extract

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk, Egg, Soya, Gluten, Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Made in the UK under licence from Meiji Co., Ltd. Japan

Number of uses

40g pack = approximately 2 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)

Name and address

  • KP Snacks Limited,
  • Freepost (LE6531),
  • P.O. Box No. 4,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 1NZ.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our Careline if you have any questions, comments or suggestions, or write to our Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack and contents, stating when and where purchased.
  • Tel: Freephone (UK) 0800 0150561 (Mon-Fri 9am-5pm)
  • Republic of Ireland 1800 553079
  • Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
  • Freepost (LE6531),
  • P.O. Box No. 4,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 1NZ.
  • Email via: www.kpsnacks.com

Net Contents

40g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 20g Serving
Energy 2272kJ454kJ
-544kcal109kcal
Fat 32g6.4g
of which Saturates 2.9g0.6g
Carbohydrate 58g12g
of which Sugars 7.8g1.6g
Fibre 0.7g<0.5g
Protein 4.9g1.0g
Salt 2.3g0.46g
40g pack = approximately 2 servings--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Helpful little swaps

Mccoys Thai Sweet Chicken 47.5G

£ 0.85
£1.79/100g

Offer

Tyrrells Posh Prawn Cocktail Crisps 40G

£ 0.85
£2.13/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here