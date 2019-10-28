Kp Skips Prawn Cocktail Snack 40G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2272kJ
Product Description
- Prawn Cocktail Flavour Tapioca Snack
- Snacks can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise.
- Skips are the fizzy, light and melty tongue tingly snack. Experience the tingle, balance a Skip on your tongue and let it melt in your mouth.
- Cooked with 100% sunflower oil
- No artificial colours or flavours
- No MSG
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 40g
Ingredients
Tapioca Starch, Sunflower Oil (32%), Maize Flour, Prawn Cocktail Flavour [Sugar, Salt, Natural Flavourings, Citric Acid, Dried Onion, Natural Vinegar Flavouring, Potassium Chloride, Yeast Extract, Spice, Dried Tomato, Natural Pepper Flavourings, Colour: Paprika Extract], Rice Protein, Sugar, Salt, Safflower Extract, Colour: Paprika Extract
Allergy Information
- May contain Milk, Egg, Soya, Gluten, Mustard
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Made in the UK under licence from Meiji Co., Ltd. Japan
Number of uses
40g pack = approximately 2 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From MSG (Glutamate)
Name and address
- KP Snacks Limited,
- Freepost (LE6531),
- P.O. Box No. 4,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- Leicestershire,
- LE65 1NZ.
- Quality Guarantee
- Please contact us on our Careline if you have any questions, comments or suggestions, or write to our Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack and contents, stating when and where purchased.
- Tel: Freephone (UK) 0800 0150561 (Mon-Fri 9am-5pm)
- Republic of Ireland 1800 553079
- Email via: www.kpsnacks.com
Net Contents
40g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 20g Serving
|Energy
|2272kJ
|454kJ
|-
|544kcal
|109kcal
|Fat
|32g
|6.4g
|of which Saturates
|2.9g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|58g
|12g
|of which Sugars
|7.8g
|1.6g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|4.9g
|1.0g
|Salt
|2.3g
|0.46g
|40g pack = approximately 2 servings
|-
|-
