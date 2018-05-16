By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nando's Extra Extra Hot Peri- Peri Sauce 125G

Nando's Extra Extra Hot Peri- Peri Sauce 125G
£ 2.00
£1.60/100g

Product Description

  • Peri Peri Sauce Extra Extra Hot
  • Recipes and ideas: nandos.co.uk/sauces
  • We salute you. With eyes streaming and mouth burning, you'll fall for fire that doesn't flinch from flavour. Balanced with Peri-Peri (African Bird's Eye Chilli), lemon, garlic, onion and spices, you will be coming back for more.
  • Chilli rating - extra extra hot
  • Gluten-free
  • No artificial colours, preservatives, flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Halal
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Distilled Vinegar, Spices (African Bird's Eye Chilli, Cayenne Pepper, Paprika), Lemon Puree (5%), Salt, Onion Puree (3%), Sunflower Seed Oil, Green Chilli, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Propylene Glycol Alginate), Garlic Puree, Thickener (Modified Maize Starch), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Rosemary Extract

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 3 months.Best Before: See Date Printed on Neck.

Produce of

Born in South Africa. Made in the Netherlands

Preparation and Usage

  • This sauce was made of pouring, dipping, cooking and adoring - you'll crave it on every plate. Try it with chicken, want it on everything.
  • Shake before use

Number of uses

Servings per bottle: 6; Serving size: 20g

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Importer address

  • All About Food,
  • The Tree House,
  • Skelmersdale,
  • WN8 9TG.

Return to

  • All About Food,
  • The Tree House,
  • Skelmersdale,
  • WN8 9TG.
  • grocery@nandos.co.uk

Net Contents

125g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAverage Quantity per 100gAverage Quantity per Serving
Energy 182 kJ /36 kJ /
-44 kcal9 kcal
Fat 1g0.2g
saturates 0.1g0g
Carbohydrate 5.3g1.1g
sugars 4.6g0.9g
Protein 1.4g0.3g
Salt 4.5g0.9g
of which --
of which--

