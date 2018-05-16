Nando's Extra Extra Hot Peri- Peri Sauce 125G

Product Description
- Peri Peri Sauce Extra Extra Hot
- Recipes and ideas: nandos.co.uk/sauces
- We salute you. With eyes streaming and mouth burning, you'll fall for fire that doesn't flinch from flavour. Balanced with Peri-Peri (African Bird's Eye Chilli), lemon, garlic, onion and spices, you will be coming back for more.
- Chilli rating - extra extra hot
- Gluten-free
- No artificial colours, preservatives, flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Halal
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 125g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Distilled Vinegar, Spices (African Bird's Eye Chilli, Cayenne Pepper, Paprika), Lemon Puree (5%), Salt, Onion Puree (3%), Sunflower Seed Oil, Green Chilli, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Propylene Glycol Alginate), Garlic Puree, Thickener (Modified Maize Starch), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Rosemary Extract
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 3 months.Best Before: See Date Printed on Neck.
Produce of
Born in South Africa. Made in the Netherlands
Preparation and Usage
- This sauce was made of pouring, dipping, cooking and adoring - you'll crave it on every plate. Try it with chicken, want it on everything.
- Shake before use
Number of uses
Servings per bottle: 6; Serving size: 20g
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Importer address
- All About Food,
- The Tree House,
- Skelmersdale,
- WN8 9TG.
Net Contents
125g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Average Quantity per 100g
|Average Quantity per Serving
|Energy
|182 kJ /
|36 kJ /
|-
|44 kcal
|9 kcal
|Fat
|1g
|0.2g
|saturates
|0.1g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|5.3g
|1.1g
|sugars
|4.6g
|0.9g
|Protein
|1.4g
|0.3g
|Salt
|4.5g
|0.9g
|of which
|-
|-
|of which
|-
|-
