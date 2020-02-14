Nivea For Men Cool Kick 35Ml

NIVEA Cool Kick Deodorant Spray
Long Lasting & nicely fragrance body spray for daily use. Great protection for busy day person.
Smells great
Great product! lasts as long as it says and definitely added to the weekly shop
Compact Bottle
Like the size of this product - it is smaller than the usual ones which is great. Long lasting masculine fragrance. Great
Love this.
I adore this spray. Its absolutely beautiful, doesn't leave any white marks and feels very refreshing as applied.
Great scent
Long lasting freshness, my partner uses it all the time.
Long Lasting
This is one of my favourite deodorants because unlike other deodorants, this one lasted all day long! no smell, no residue left. All around, great product and would definitely purchase again
Reliable and nice scent
I often use men's deodorants as they're more reliable and often cheaper than women's versions. This one is long-lasting for dryness and has a really nice cool scent.
Husband loves it
My husband got a hefty supply of this for Christmas and it is now his favourite. Smart design, and i must say, lovely scent. Not over powering at all. My husband suggers from hyperhydrosis and is very worried about body odour, so trying to find a deodorant that will mask any odours can be difficult. This one seems to work wonders.
Nice
Husband is very sporty so a good anti perspirant is important. Regularly uses this product and has become his go to deodorant.. often have special offers so defo value for money
My man loves this
This product smells nice plus it keeps you dry throughout the day, my other half sweats by it. He has tried alot of different deodorants over the years but he always does back to this one! Would reccomend 100%