By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Nivea For Men Cool Kick 35Ml

4.5(119)Write a review
Nivea For Men Cool Kick 35Ml
£ 1.50
£4.29/100ml
  • For a kick of freshness and long lasting protection
  • Kick of invigorating freshness – with Cool-Care formula
  • 48h effective anti-perspirant protection & NIVEA® MEN Care Complex
  • Skin tolerance dermatologically approved
  • 0% ethyl alcohol
  • Pack size: 35ML

Information

Ingredients

Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Cyclomethicone, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Isopropyl Palmitate, Persea Gratissima Oil, Octyldodecanol, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Dimethicone, Propylene Carbonate, Dimethiconol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Parfum

Produce of

Made in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use.
  • Hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray.
  • Allow product to dry completely before getting dressed.

Warnings

  • Directions: Shake well before use. Hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray. Allow product to dry completely before getting dressed.
  • Danger: Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Empty can before recycling. Use exclusively for the intended purpose. Do not spray into eyes. Do not apply to irritated or damaged skin. Avoid prolonged spraying and direct inhalation. Keep out of reach of children. SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY.

Recycling info

Aerosol. Aluminium Lid. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Net Contents

35ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Directions: Shake well before use. Hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray. Allow product to dry completely before getting dressed. Danger: Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Empty can before recycling. Use exclusively for the intended purpose. Do not spray into eyes. Do not apply to irritated or damaged skin. Avoid prolonged spraying and direct inhalation. Keep out of reach of children. SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

119 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

NIVEA Cool Kick Deodorant Spray

5 stars

Long Lasting & nicely fragrance body spray for daily use. Great protection for busy day person.

Smells great

5 stars

Great product! lasts as long as it says and definitely added to the weekly shop

Compact Bottle

5 stars

Like the size of this product - it is smaller than the usual ones which is great. Long lasting masculine fragrance. Great

Love this.

5 stars

I adore this spray. Its absolutely beautiful, doesn't leave any white marks and feels very refreshing as applied.

Great scent

4 stars

Long lasting freshness, my partner uses it all the time.

Long Lasting

5 stars

This is one of my favourite deodorants because unlike other deodorants, this one lasted all day long! no smell, no residue left. All around, great product and would definitely purchase again

Reliable and nice scent

4 stars

I often use men's deodorants as they're more reliable and often cheaper than women's versions. This one is long-lasting for dryness and has a really nice cool scent.

Husband loves it

5 stars

My husband got a hefty supply of this for Christmas and it is now his favourite. Smart design, and i must say, lovely scent. Not over powering at all. My husband suggers from hyperhydrosis and is very worried about body odour, so trying to find a deodorant that will mask any odours can be difficult. This one seems to work wonders.

Nice

5 stars

Husband is very sporty so a good anti perspirant is important. Regularly uses this product and has become his go to deodorant.. often have special offers so defo value for money

My man loves this

4 stars

This product smells nice plus it keeps you dry throughout the day, my other half sweats by it. He has tried alot of different deodorants over the years but he always does back to this one! Would reccomend 100%

1-10 of 119 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Colgate Total Original Toothpaste 20Ml

£ 1.50
£7.50/100ml

Sure Men Invisible Ice Antiperspirant Deodorant Compressed 75Ml

£ 2.00
£2.67/100ml

Head & Shoulder Classic Clean Shampoo 90Ml

£ 1.50
£1.67/100ml

Sanex Moisturising Travel Shower Gel 50Ml

£ 1.50
£3.00/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here