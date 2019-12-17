Van Smirren Mussels In Vinegar 205G

Product Description
- Mussels
- Finest quality
- Cooked & pickled
- Ready to eat
- Pack size: 90g
Information
Ingredients
Mussels (Mollusc), Water, Salt, Acetic Acid, Malt Vinegar from Barley (Gluten)
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Crustaceans
Storage
Refrigerate after opening & eat within 3 days
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Leslie A Parsons & Sons (Burry Port) Ltd.
- For:
- Van Smirren Seafoods,
- Burry Port,
- Wales,
Return to
- Van Smirren Seafoods,
- Burry Port,
- Wales,
- SA16 0ET.
Drained weight
90g
Net Contents
205g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Drained contents per 100g typically provide:
|Energy
|407kj/97kcal
|Fat
|2.7g
|(of which Saturates
|0.4g)
|Carbohydrate
|3.0g
|(of which Sugars
|0g)
|Protein
|14.4g
|Salt
|1.474g
