Van Smirren Cockles In Vinegar 205G

1(1)Write a review
Van Smirren Cockles In Vinegar 205G
£ 1.90
£2.12/100g

Product Description

  • Cockles
  • Finest quality
  • Cooked & pickled
  • Ready to eat
  • Pack size: 90g

Information

Ingredients

Cockles (Mollusc), Water, Salt, Acetic Acid, Malt Vinegar from Barley (Gluten)

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Crustaceans

Storage

Refrigerate after opening & eat within 3 days

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Leslie A Parsons & Sons (Burry Port) Ltd.
  • For:
  • Van Smirren Seafoods,
  • Burry Port,
  • Wales,

Return to

  • Van Smirren Seafoods,
  • Burry Port,
  • Wales,
  • SA16 0ET.

Drained weight

90g

Net Contents

205g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesDrained contents per 100g typically provide:
Energy347kj/82kcal
Fat1.1g
(of which Saturates0.2g)
Carbohydrate1.3g
(of which Sugars0g)
Protein16.7g
Salt2.05g

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

I found a crab in my cockles

1 stars

Today while I was eating these I found a dead crab in the jar it’s put me off buying them

