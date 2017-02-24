By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Gallo Family Vineyards Pinot Grigio 75Cl

4.5(9)Write a review
image 1 of Gallo Family Vineyards Pinot Grigio 75Cl
£ 6.00
£6.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Pinot Grigio - White Californian Wine
  • A crisp and fruity white wine with flavours of melon and hints of citrus
  • In 1933, brothers Ernest and Julio Gallo founded a winery in California with nothing but a love of wine and a lot of determination. Four generations later we continue to craft great-tasting wines for every occasion.
  • Wine of California, U.S.A.
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • This Pinot Grigio is a crisp white wine featuring delicious flavours of tropical melon layered with hints of fresh greens, citrus and sweet aromatics. This wine is a great complement to grilled chicken and mildly spicy pasta dishes.

Region of Origin

California

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

8.6

ABV

11.5% vol

Producer

Gallo Family Vineyards

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Cal Dennison

Country

United States

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Pinot Grigio

Vinification Details

  • The grapes for Gallo Family Vineyards Pinot Grigio were harvested at optimum ripeness during cool night temperatures to preserve the fresh fruit flavours.

History

  • Gallo Family Vineyards is a family owned company founded in 1933 by brothers Ernest and Julio Gallo. Gallo combines four generations of winemaking expertise from the world's largest family owned winery to always bring you great‐tasting wine. If you love wine you'll love Gallo, for all your wine moments. When it's time for wine, say Hello to Gallo.

Regional Information

  • The 2016 growing season began with moderate temperatures with multiple extended heat spikes. Gallo Family winemakers were able to harvest the early white grapes early, leading to great acidity and expressive fruit characteristics.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Produce of

Wine of U.S.A.

Name and address

  • Bottled for:
  • Gallo Family Vineyards Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.

Importer address

  • Gallo Family Vineyards Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Gallo Family Vineyards Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.
  • gallofamily.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

9 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

ideal drink

4 stars

Just a tad on the sweet side but nevertheless i would purchase this again

Great flavour, easy to drink

5 stars

This wine is the only one I drink now, no other pinot comes close in terms of smoothness and its great flavour. It goes with almost every meal - and whilst cooking!

perfect for summer quaffing!

5 stars

Easy on the throat,served colder the better,perfect for summer pm in the garden,especially when we get 25 degrees plus!!

A lovely wine,anytime

5 stars

A lovely drinkable wine, great for sharing with friends.

Fantastic value every

4 stars

Fantastic smooth and soft everyday white at a great price. Drinks very well on its own.

Under-rated PG From Gallo

4 stars

Not all reviews of Gallo wines are complimentary and many come from competitive wine growers. No doubt they are great at marketing and promoting their wine brands stealing a march on the competition. However, back to this Pinot Grigio. It is very easy to drink having a subtle and pleasant flavour. No real acidy taste on the palate and a very well balanced wine for the price. Intend to purchase more for everyday enjoyment

Easy to drink

5 stars

This has to be my favourite wine. Smooth yet refreshing with no sour tang which you can get with some whites Love it !

Excellent

5 stars

I found Gallo's Pinot Grigio by accident and what a find. It's an easy drinking wine on its own and with light foods such as chicken, fish, and salads. I will definitely buy this again when on offer!

Lovely wine

5 stars

I found this wine crisp, refreshing and perfect with fish and chicken. Dry but not harsh, very drinkable.

