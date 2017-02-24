Gallo Family Vineyards Pinot Grigio 75Cl

ideal drink
Just a tad on the sweet side but nevertheless i would purchase this again
Great flavour, easy to drink
This wine is the only one I drink now, no other pinot comes close in terms of smoothness and its great flavour. It goes with almost every meal - and whilst cooking!
perfect for summer quaffing!
Easy on the throat,served colder the better,perfect for summer pm in the garden,especially when we get 25 degrees plus!!
A lovely wine,anytime
A lovely drinkable wine, great for sharing with friends.
Fantastic value every
Fantastic smooth and soft everyday white at a great price. Drinks very well on its own.
Under-rated PG From Gallo
Not all reviews of Gallo wines are complimentary and many come from competitive wine growers. No doubt they are great at marketing and promoting their wine brands stealing a march on the competition. However, back to this Pinot Grigio. It is very easy to drink having a subtle and pleasant flavour. No real acidy taste on the palate and a very well balanced wine for the price. Intend to purchase more for everyday enjoyment
Easy to drink
This has to be my favourite wine. Smooth yet refreshing with no sour tang which you can get with some whites Love it !
Excellent
I found Gallo's Pinot Grigio by accident and what a find. It's an easy drinking wine on its own and with light foods such as chicken, fish, and salads. I will definitely buy this again when on offer!
Lovely wine
I found this wine crisp, refreshing and perfect with fish and chicken. Dry but not harsh, very drinkable.