By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Colgate Maxwhite Medium Toothbrush

4(13)Write a review
image 1 of Colgate Maxwhite Medium Toothbrush
£ 1.50
£1.50/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Unique polishing star
  • Gentle removes stains
  • Reveals your teeth's natural whiteness
  • Toothbrush, Teeth Cleaning, Whitening, Teeth Whitening, Whiter Teeth
  • For a smile that sparkles choose the Colgate® Max White Toothbrush. Its unique polishing star and specially designed bristle pattern help to gently remove stains and reveal your teeth's natural whiteness.
  • A new dimension in whitening
  • Unique polishing star
  • Specially designed bristle pattern

Information

Produce of

Made in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Dentists and hygienists recommend replacing your toothbrush every 3 months.

Name and address

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.

Return to

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.
  • Questions?
  • Call Free 00-800-321-321-32
  • www.colgate.com

Net Contents

1 x Toothbrush

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

13 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Not great quality

1 stars

Not great quality. In less than a month the bristles had started bending sideways.

SOFT BRISTLES

1 stars

good quality but VERY SOFT BRISTLES

Pristine clean!

5 stars

Brush every morning and last minute at night and get greeted with a snow white smile the next morning reflecting back at myself in the bathroom mirror. Perfect!

Colgate Max White

4 stars

I was recommended Max White by my dentist, after using it for almost a week I noticed a difference, my teeth have never been cleaner of whiter!! but also my gums are a lot healthier. I have recommended Max White to friends, family and work colleagues. Wish this product was available years ago......

excelent

5 stars

very white whites, always ask me how I get to have the white teeth

Colgate max white one Toothbrush

5 stars

Together I use the toothbrush and max white Colgate toothpaste for a bigger whiter smile, gives me confidence and a cleaner taste in my mouth,

its grate to get into places a normal toothbrush cant

4 stars

I love Colgate I use it all the time . it's not to harsh for your teeth its just right

colgate toothpaste

5 stars

i have used colgate as long as i can remember that is what my mother brought for us to use i am 55 years old and still have perfect teeth with only two fillings i believe that is because colgate is the best there were eight of us at home and my father who was 79 when he passed had all his own teeth my sisters and brothers still have there own teeth this is all because colgate is the best over the years it has only got better my children and grandchildren always buy colgate nothing compares to this product colgate.

Very effective

4 stars

Toothbrush had lovely firm bristles, which I like, used with the Colgate White toothpaste gave fab results, noticeably whither from the first use

Excellent product

5 stars

I would definatly recommed this to friends and family not only does it leave my mouth fresh, but my teeth are in the best condition ever they sparkle and shine. I have had lots off people complementing me and asking which tooth paste i us. thank you colgate you gave me me smile back :)

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Colgate Triple Action Toothpaste 100Ml

£ 1.00
£1.00/100ml

Colgate Maxwhite Medium Toothbrush 3 Pack

£ 3.00
£1.00/each

Offer

Oral-B Pro- Expert Professional Protect Toothpaste 75Ml

£ 1.90
£2.54/100ml

Offer

Colgate Max White Toothpaste 125Ml

£ 1.90
£1.52/100ml

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here