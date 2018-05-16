By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Blue Dragon Hot Sweet Chilli Sauce 380G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Blue Dragon Hot Sweet Chilli Sauce 380G
£ 2.00
£0.53/100g

Product Description

  • Hot sweet chilli sauce.
  • At Blue Dragon, we are inspired by the vibrancy of modern Asia, sharing new tastes and recipes to fuel your passion for food.
  • Chilli rating - hot - 3
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial colours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 380g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Red Chillies (20%), Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Ground Garlic (6%), Pickled Garlic (5%) [Garlic, Water, Salt, Acid (Acetic Acid)], Modified Tapioca Starch, Acid (Acetic Acid), Salt, Chilli Extract

Allergy Information

  • May contain Sesame Seeds, Peanuts and Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Refrigerate after opening and consume within 12 weeks.Best Before End: See neck of bottle.

Produce of

Produced in Thailand

Preparation and Usage

  • Grab a tub of cream cheese, pour over our Hot Sweet Chilli and get dipping!

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • AB World Foods Ltd,
  • Kiriana House,
  • Kiribati Way,
  • Leigh,
  • Lancashire,
  • WN7 5RS,

Return to

Net Contents

380g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 782kJ/184kcal
Fat 0.6g
of which saturates <0.1g
Carbohydrate 43.6g
of which sugars 43.2g
Fibre 1.3g
Protein 0.5g
Salt 3.3g

