Walkers Monster Munch Mega Roast Beef Snack 40G
- Energy824kJ 197kcal10%
- Fat10.0g14%
- Saturates0.9g4%
- Sugars1.2g1%
- Salt0.69g12%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 824kJ
Product Description
- Roast Beef Flavour Baked Corn Snack
- Miniature monsters with big crispy heads?
- Or crunchy claws, plucked straight from roast beef beasts? Bite off each crispy toe, or is it an arm? Nibble the sides or stick your tongue through the hole and let it melt in all its meaty glory.
- Grab bag
- Baked not fried
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 40g
Information
Ingredients
Maize, Rapeseed Oil, Roast Beef Seasoning [Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Hydrolysed Soya Protein, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Flavourings, Rusk (from Wheat), Sugar, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides), Onion Powder, Salt, Garlic Powder, Colour (Ammonia Caramel), Spices]
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that also handles: Gluten, Barley, Celery, Mustard
Storage
Store in a cool dry place
Number of uses
This pack contains 1 serving
Name and address
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- EU: Walkers,
Return to
- We're Here to Help.
- Walkers.co.uk or
- UK 0800 274777
- ROI 1800 509408
- Weekdays 9am to 5pm
- Or Consumer Care
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- EU: Walkers,
Net Contents
40g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 40g(%*) Pack
|Per 100g
|Energy
|824kJ
|2061kJ
|-
|197kcal(10%*)
|492kcal
|Fat
|10.0g(14%*)
|25.0g
|of which Saturates
|0.9g(4%*)
|2.2g
|Carbohydrate
|23.6g
|59.0g
|of which Sugars
|1.2g(1%*)
|3.0g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|1.7g
|Protein
|2.8g
|7.0g
|Salt
|0.69g(12%*)
|1.73g
|This pack contains 1 serving
|-
|-
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
