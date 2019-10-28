By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Walkers Monster Munch Mega Roast Beef Snack 40G

Walkers Monster Munch Mega Roast Beef Snack 40G
£ 0.85
£2.13/100g

This pack contains:
  • Energy824kJ 197kcal
    10%
  • Fat10.0g
    14%
  • Saturates0.9g
    4%
  • Sugars1.2g
    1%
  • Salt0.69g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 824kJ

Product Description

  • Roast Beef Flavour Baked Corn Snack
  • Miniature monsters with big crispy heads?
  • Or crunchy claws, plucked straight from roast beef beasts? Bite off each crispy toe, or is it an arm? Nibble the sides or stick your tongue through the hole and let it melt in all its meaty glory.
  • There's more Walkers to munch on give these crunchy snacks a try
  • Quavers, Wotsits, French Fries, Squares
  • Grab bag
  • Baked not fried
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 40g

Information

Ingredients

Maize, Rapeseed Oil, Roast Beef Seasoning [Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Hydrolysed Soya Protein, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Flavourings, Rusk (from Wheat), Sugar, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides), Onion Powder, Salt, Garlic Powder, Colour (Ammonia Caramel), Spices]

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that also handles: Gluten, Barley, Celery, Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Name and address

  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Return to

  • We're Here to Help.
  • Walkers.co.uk or
  • UK 0800 274777
  • ROI 1800 509408
  • Weekdays 9am to 5pm
  • Or Consumer Care
  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Net Contents

40g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 40g(%*) PackPer 100g
Energy 824kJ2061kJ
-197kcal(10%*)492kcal
Fat 10.0g(14%*)25.0g
of which Saturates 0.9g(4%*)2.2g
Carbohydrate 23.6g59.0g
of which Sugars 1.2g(1%*)3.0g
Fibre 0.7g1.7g
Protein 2.8g7.0g
Salt 0.69g(12%*)1.73g
This pack contains 1 serving--
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

