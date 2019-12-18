By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

John Frieda Frizz Ease Heat Defeat Spry150ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
John Frieda Frizz Ease Heat Defeat Spry150ml
£ 6.00
£4.00/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Frizz Ease Heat Defeat Protecting Spray
  • 200°C protection
  • Helps seal hair & prevent breakage
  • Transform frizz into fabulous styles
  • Heat style without fear. This heat-protecting spray seals strands and protects from heat damage, as it nourishes hair.
  • Protects against heat styling
  • Safe for colour-treated hair
  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Propylene Glycol, Glycerin, Alcohol Denat., Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein PG-Propyl Silanetriol, Retinyl Palmitate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Chelidonium Majus Extract, Rosa Canina Fruit Extract, Bis-PEG-10 Dimethicone/Dimer Dilinoleate Copolymer, Sodium Laneth-40 Maleate/Styrene Sulfonate Copolymer, Ascorbic Acid, Polysorbate 20, Disodium EDTA, Parfum, Methylparaben, Propylparaben, Diazolidinyl Urea, Linalool, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Limonene

Produce of

Made in the E.U.

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Push button to unlock trigger. Spray evenly throughout damp hair before blowing dry.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Kao (UK) Limited,
  • London,
  • EC1A 2DY.

Return to

  • For further information, visit www.johnfrieda.co.uk or call 0800 652 1496 or 1800 947 180 (IRE)
  • Kao (UK) Limited,
  • London,
  • EC1A 2DY.

Net Contents

150ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

John Frieda Frizz Ease Extra Strength Serum 50Ml

£ 6.30
£12.60/100ml

Offer

John Frieda Frizz Ease Perfect Finish Serum 50Ml

£ 6.30
£12.60/100ml

Offer

Tresemme Protect Heat Defence Styling Spray 300Ml

£ 5.00
£1.67/100ml

John Frieda Frizz Ease Straight Shampoo 250Ml

£ 6.00
£2.40/100ml

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here