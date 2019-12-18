John Frieda Frizz Ease Heat Defeat Spry150ml
Product Description
- Frizz Ease Heat Defeat Protecting Spray
- 200°C protection
- Helps seal hair & prevent breakage
- Transform frizz into fabulous styles
- Heat style without fear. This heat-protecting spray seals strands and protects from heat damage, as it nourishes hair.
- Protects against heat styling
- Safe for colour-treated hair
- Pack size: 150ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Propylene Glycol, Glycerin, Alcohol Denat., Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein PG-Propyl Silanetriol, Retinyl Palmitate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Chelidonium Majus Extract, Rosa Canina Fruit Extract, Bis-PEG-10 Dimethicone/Dimer Dilinoleate Copolymer, Sodium Laneth-40 Maleate/Styrene Sulfonate Copolymer, Ascorbic Acid, Polysorbate 20, Disodium EDTA, Parfum, Methylparaben, Propylparaben, Diazolidinyl Urea, Linalool, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Limonene
Produce of
Made in the E.U.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Push button to unlock trigger. Spray evenly throughout damp hair before blowing dry.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Kao (UK) Limited,
- London,
- EC1A 2DY.
Return to
- For further information, visit www.johnfrieda.co.uk or call 0800 652 1496 or 1800 947 180 (IRE)
Net Contents
150ml ℮
