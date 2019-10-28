Walkers Monster Munch Mega Pickled Onion Snack40g
- Energy824kJ 197kcal10%
- Fat10.0g14%
- Saturates0.8g4%
- Sugars1.2g1%
- Salt0.62g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 824kJ
Product Description
- Pickled Onion Flavour Baked Corn Snack
- - Deliciously tangy Walkers Monster Munch Pickled Onion flavour snacks
- - Grab bag perfect for break time, lunch time or party time
- - Crunchy, tasty and totally spooky, Monster Munch are a family favourite
- - Baked not fried and contain no artificial colours
- - Suitable for vegetarians
- Our snacking range combines the very best of Walkers family favourite crisps, offering a tasty flavour and unique shape for every taste and occasion. Including lunchtime classics Wotsits, Quavers, French Fries and Squares and snack-time heroes Monster Munch, Bugles, Mix Ups and Poppables, Walkers Snacks are jam-packed with flavour and fun.
- Grab bag
- Baked not fried
- No artificial colours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 40g
Information
Ingredients
Maize, Rapeseed Oil, Pickled Onion Seasoning [Flavourings, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Onion Powder, Sugar, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotide), Salt, Potassium Chloride, Garlic Powder, Hydrolysed Soya Protein, Acid (Citric Acid), Spices]
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that also handles: Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Celery, Mustard
Storage
Store in a cool dry place
Number of uses
This pack contains 1 serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Name and address
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- EU: Walkers,
Net Contents
40g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 40g(%*) Pack
|Per 100g
|Energy
|824kJ
|2061kJ
|-
|197kcal(10%*)
|492kcal
|Fat
|10.0g(14%*)
|25.0g
|of which Saturates
|0.8g(4%*)
|2.1g
|Carbohydrate
|24.0g
|60.0g
|of which Sugars
|1.2g(1%*)
|3.0g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|1.7g
|Protein
|2.4g
|6.0g
|Salt
|0.62g(10%*)
|1.55g
|This pack contains 1 serving
|-
|-
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
