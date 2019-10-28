By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Walkers Monster Munch Mega Pickled Onion Snack40g

Walkers Monster Munch Mega Pickled Onion Snack40g
£ 0.85
£2.13/100g

Offer

This pack contains:
  • Energy824kJ 197kcal
    10%
  • Fat10.0g
    14%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars1.2g
    1%
  • Salt0.62g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 824kJ

Product Description

  • Pickled Onion Flavour Baked Corn Snack
  • - Deliciously tangy Walkers Monster Munch Pickled Onion flavour snacks
  • - Grab bag perfect for break time, lunch time or party time
  • - Crunchy, tasty and totally spooky, Monster Munch are a family favourite
  • - Baked not fried and contain no artificial colours
  • - Suitable for vegetarians
  • Our snacking range combines the very best of Walkers family favourite crisps, offering a tasty flavour and unique shape for every taste and occasion. Including lunchtime classics Wotsits, Quavers, French Fries and Squares and snack-time heroes Monster Munch, Bugles, Mix Ups and Poppables, Walkers Snacks are jam-packed with flavour and fun.
  • Grab bag
  • Baked not fried
  • No artificial colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 40g

Information

Ingredients

Maize, Rapeseed Oil, Pickled Onion Seasoning [Flavourings, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Onion Powder, Sugar, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotide), Salt, Potassium Chloride, Garlic Powder, Hydrolysed Soya Protein, Acid (Citric Acid), Spices]

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that also handles: Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Celery, Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

  • We're Here to Help.
  • Walkers.co.uk or
  • UK 0800 274777
  • ROI 1800 509408
  • Weekdays 9am to 5pm
  • Or Consumer Care
  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Net Contents

40g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 40g(%*) PackPer 100g
Energy 824kJ2061kJ
-197kcal(10%*)492kcal
Fat 10.0g(14%*)25.0g
of which Saturates 0.8g(4%*)2.1g
Carbohydrate 24.0g60.0g
of which Sugars 1.2g(1%*)3.0g
Fibre 0.7g1.7g
Protein 2.4g6.0g
Salt 0.62g(10%*)1.55g
This pack contains 1 serving--
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

