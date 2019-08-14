Tesco Chinese Style Chicken Thighs 900G

Absolutely delicious
Beautiful!
tasty
i love them
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 849kJ / 203kcal
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Thigh (94%), Sugar, Maize Starch, Spices, Five Spice Powder [Fennel Seed, Star Anise, Cinnamon, Clove, Black Pepper], Salt, Tomato Powder, Onion Powder, Dried Garlic, Garlic Powder, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Beetroot Powder, Paprika Extract, Garlic Extract, Fennel Seed.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated below 4°C.
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 40-45 mins Pre-heat oven. Remove all packaging. Place chicken on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 40-45 minutes.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Barbeque
Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect cook as per cooking guidelines above, then place on the barbecue for a further 5 minutes, turning frequently.
Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the U.K.
approx. 5 Servings
900g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One typical chicken thigh (82g)
|Energy
|849kJ / 203kcal
|696kJ / 166kcal
|Fat
|11.4g
|9.3g
|Saturates
|3.2g
|2.6g
|Carbohydrate
|4.3g
|3.5g
|Sugars
|4.2g
|3.4g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|20.8g
|17.1g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When oven cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: This product will contain bones..
