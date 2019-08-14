By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Chinese Style Chicken Thighs 900G

5(2)Write a review
Tesco Chinese Style Chicken Thighs 900G
£ 4.00
£4.45/kg
One typical chicken thigh
  • Energy696kJ 166kcal
    8%
  • Fat9.3g
    13%
  • Saturates2.6g
    13%
  • Sugars3.4g
    4%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 849kJ / 203kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken thighs in a Chinese style marinade.
  • Pack size: 900G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Thigh (94%), Sugar, Maize Starch, Spices, Five Spice Powder [Fennel Seed, Star Anise, Cinnamon, Clove, Black Pepper], Salt, Tomato Powder, Onion Powder, Dried Garlic, Garlic Powder, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Beetroot Powder, Paprika Extract, Garlic Extract, Fennel Seed.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated below 4°C.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 40-45 mins Pre-heat oven. Remove all packaging. Place chicken on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 40-45 minutes.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Barbeque
Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect cook as per cooking guidelines above, then place on the barbecue for a further 5 minutes, turning frequently.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is cooked thoroughly and juices run clear when pierced with a thin skewer before serving.
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 5 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: This product will contain bones..

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

900g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical chicken thigh (82g)
Energy849kJ / 203kcal696kJ / 166kcal
Fat11.4g9.3g
Saturates3.2g2.6g
Carbohydrate4.3g3.5g
Sugars4.2g3.4g
Fibre0g0g
Protein20.8g17.1g
Salt0.4g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product contains raw meat..Caution: This product will contain bones..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Absolutely delicious

5 stars

Beautiful!

tasty

5 stars

i love them

Usually bought next

Tesco Bbq Chinese Pork Loin Steaks 600G

£ 4.00
£6.67/kg

Tesco Beef Steak Mince 750G 15% Fat

£ 3.70
£4.94/kg

Tesco Bbq Mango Coconut & Lime Chicken Fillets 300G

£ 3.00
£10.00/kg

Tesco Bbq Maple Pork Loin Steaks 600G

£ 4.00
£6.67/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here