Fireangel Carbon Monoxide Alarm

Reliable product at good price
We have a couple of open fires in the house so buying this has brought peace of mind to us. We test the alarm and it works well as expected. We leave it on the mantlepiece of a fireplace and it’s quite discreet.
Great features perfect item
I brought this item and Im so happy with it that I told my friends and family about it and now they have got one. I feel so safe now having this in my property
Easy to use
We lost our last carbon monoxide monitor during a move and bought this one after having a baby and realising we didn’t have one anymore. It was really easy to use and set up. I can definitely recommend it.
Good Value
I bought this to replace an expired carbon monoxide alarm. It was a ‘Which?’ Best Buy. Seems good.
Making sure we are safe
Our current alarm was past its lifetime date and beeped occasionally to warn us. The new one has given us peace of mind. All we had to do was pull out a plastic tab to start it.
Smart little product
A sleek looking product. Appears to work just fine but I've obviously only tested it. From what I can tell, the price is decent in comparison with other manufacturers. Most certainly gives me a feeling of safety. I have them on both floors and would recommend them if only for that feeling that I've done all I can to make my home safer.
Speedy delivery
This was a replacement as we had recently moved house. A very good product that I would definitely recommend to others.
Good product
Simple to install and although it has not yet detected anything I feel safer.
Easy to set up
Happy with this alarm, good peace of mind to have!
Fireangle ECO detector
Excellent second we have bought, very pleased collected from our local Tesco next morning, super quick service.