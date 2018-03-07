By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fireangel Carbon Monoxide Alarm

4.5(121)Write a review
Fireangel Carbon Monoxide Alarm
£ 18.00
£18.00/each

Product Description

  • FireAngel is used and trusted by the UK's Fire and Rescue Service
  • Advanced Electrochemical Sensor - designed to accurately measure low levels of CO
  • Positioning near; boiler, gas fire, wood burner, open fire, gas cooker, bbq
  • - Advanced Electrochemical Sensor designed to accurately measure low levels of CO. 7 Year Lifespan
  • - Battery Powered CO Alarm - 1 year battery lifespan (2x AA batteries included)
  • - Easy to install + portable so can be taken on holiday
  • - Positioning - In any room that contains a fuel burning appliance. E.G - Gas&Oil Boiler, Log Fire, Stoves, Gas Cooker, BBQ
  • - 7 year warranty
  • The FireAngel CO-9B carbon monoxide detector is suitable for wall mounting or left free standing as a portable device. This alarm can provide peace of mind both in the home or during your holiday. To take on holiday simply remove the batteries and place both the alarm and the batteries in your luggage, once in your holiday home simply set the alarm up again and enjoy your holiday. The FireAngel CO-9B is supplied as standard with 2 x AA batteries to power the alarm and comes with a 7 year manufacturer warranty.

Information

121 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Reliable product at good price

5 stars

We have a couple of open fires in the house so buying this has brought peace of mind to us. We test the alarm and it works well as expected. We leave it on the mantlepiece of a fireplace and it’s quite discreet.

Great features perfect item

5 stars

I brought this item and Im so happy with it that I told my friends and family about it and now they have got one. I feel so safe now having this in my property

Easy to use

5 stars

We lost our last carbon monoxide monitor during a move and bought this one after having a baby and realising we didn’t have one anymore. It was really easy to use and set up. I can definitely recommend it.

Good Value

5 stars

I bought this to replace an expired carbon monoxide alarm. It was a ‘Which?’ Best Buy. Seems good.

Making sure we are safe

5 stars

Our current alarm was past its lifetime date and beeped occasionally to warn us. The new one has given us peace of mind. All we had to do was pull out a plastic tab to start it.

Smart little product

5 stars

A sleek looking product. Appears to work just fine but I've obviously only tested it. From what I can tell, the price is decent in comparison with other manufacturers. Most certainly gives me a feeling of safety. I have them on both floors and would recommend them if only for that feeling that I've done all I can to make my home safer.

Speedy delivery

5 stars

This was a replacement as we had recently moved house. A very good product that I would definitely recommend to others.

Good product

5 stars

Simple to install and although it has not yet detected anything I feel safer.

Easy to set up

4 stars

Happy with this alarm, good peace of mind to have!

Fireangle ECO detector

5 stars

Excellent second we have bought, very pleased collected from our local Tesco next morning, super quick service.

1-10 of 121 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

