Captain Morgan Original Spiced Gold 70Cl
Offer
Product Description
- Spirit Drink with Caribbean Rum, Spice & Other Natural Flavours
- Join the captain's crew at www.facebook.com/CaptainMorganIreland
- Captain Morgan Original Spiced Gold is a premium spirit drink made with the finest Caribbean Rum expertly blended with adventurous spice and natural flavours.
- Easy to mix and deliciously smooth, this is the spirit for legendary times with the crew.
- It‘s the complex blend of spices, maturation in charred American white oak bourbon barrels and natural fruitiness of the rum that gives our spiced spirit its rich colour and aroma. Notes of rich natural vanilla, brown sugar, dried fruit, warming spices and hints of oak come together to create a perfectly balanced spirit with a smooth finish.
- The complementary notes in cola make Captain Morgan Original Spiced Gold the perfect spirit to serve with cola. The legendary mix is best served in a tankard over ice with a slice of lime. Smooth and refreshing tasting, it's perfect to enjoy with your favourite crewmates.
- Why not be adventurous and add a spicy kick to your favourite rum cocktail? Captain Morgan Original Spiced Gold makes a Mojito with fire in its belly. The flavours also match well with lemonade, apple juice or with ginger ale.
- Captain Morgan was a real life person in the 17th century Jamaica whose colourful life was full of fun adventures with his crew. The spirit of Sir Henry Morgan lives on in his legendary rum drinks.
- Live Like the Captain!
- For those who seek authentic, bold taste.
- Captain Morgan Original Spiced Gold is blended from the finest Caribbean Rum and adventurous spices
- Flavour notes of rich vanilla, warming spice and hints of oak with a smooth finish
- Best served in a tankard over ice, with cola and a slice of lime
- Caribbean rum expertly blended with spices and matured in bourbon barrels
- Perfect for those legendary nights full of fun with your crew
- The spirit of Captain Henry Morgan lives on in his legendary rum drinks
- Perfect to enjoy with your favourite crewmates
- Pack size: 70cl
Information
Alcohol Units
24.5
ABV
35% vol
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Preparation and Usage
- The Legendary
- Captain & Cola™
- 30ml. Captain Morgan Original Spiced Gold
- 120ml. Cola
- Lime wedge
Number of uses
23 servings in every bottle
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable
Name and address
- Captain Morgan Rum Co.,
- Lakeside Drive,
- Park Royal,
- London,
- NW10 7HQ.
Return to
- Captain Morgan Rum Co.,
- Lakeside Drive,
- Park Royal,
- London,
- NW10 7HQ.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
70cl ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019