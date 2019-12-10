By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Captain Morgan Original Spiced Gold 70Cl

Captain Morgan Original Spiced Gold 70Cl
£ 13.00
£18.58/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Spirit Drink with Caribbean Rum, Spice & Other Natural Flavours
  • Join the captain's crew at www.facebook.com/CaptainMorganIreland
  • Captain Morgan Original Spiced Gold is a premium spirit drink made with the finest Caribbean Rum expertly blended with adventurous spice and natural flavours.
  • Easy to mix and deliciously smooth, this is the spirit for legendary times with the crew.
  • It‘s the complex blend of spices, maturation in charred American white oak bourbon barrels and natural fruitiness of the rum that gives our spiced spirit its rich colour and aroma. Notes of rich natural vanilla, brown sugar, dried fruit, warming spices and hints of oak come together to create a perfectly balanced spirit with a smooth finish.
  • The complementary notes in cola make Captain Morgan Original Spiced Gold the perfect spirit to serve with cola. The legendary mix is best served in a tankard over ice with a slice of lime. Smooth and refreshing tasting, it's perfect to enjoy with your favourite crewmates.
  • Why not be adventurous and add a spicy kick to your favourite rum cocktail? Captain Morgan Original Spiced Gold makes a Mojito with fire in its belly. The flavours also match well with lemonade, apple juice or with ginger ale.
  • Captain Morgan was a real life person in the 17th century Jamaica whose colourful life was full of fun adventures with his crew. The spirit of Sir Henry Morgan lives on in his legendary rum drinks.
  • Live Like the Captain!
  • For those who seek authentic, bold taste.
  • Captain Morgan Original Spiced Gold is blended from the finest Caribbean Rum and adventurous spices
  • Flavour notes of rich vanilla, warming spice and hints of oak with a smooth finish
  • Best served in a tankard over ice, with cola and a slice of lime
  • Caribbean rum expertly blended with spices and matured in bourbon barrels
  • Perfect for those legendary nights full of fun with your crew
  • The spirit of Captain Henry Morgan lives on in his legendary rum drinks
  • Perfect to enjoy with your favourite crewmates
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Alcohol Units

24.5

ABV

35% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • The Legendary
  • Captain & Cola™
  • 30ml. Captain Morgan Original Spiced Gold
  • 120ml. Cola
  • Lime wedge

Number of uses

23 servings in every bottle

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Captain Morgan Rum Co.,
  • Lakeside Drive,
  • Park Royal,
  • London,
  • NW10 7HQ.

Return to

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

