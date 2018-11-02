By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Oxford Folding Ruler 30 Cm

Write a review
Oxford Folding Ruler 30 Cm
£ 1.50
£1.50/each

Product Description

  • Oxford Folding Ruler 30cm
  • Folding design
  • Metric graduations
  • Technical style grid print
  • Folds away for easy storage in your pencil case
  • Durable transparent plastic with easy to read black printed graduations
  • Assorted colours
  • The Helix Oxford brand has a worldwide reputation for quality and is known for using its traditional values of product development and applying them to modern day curriculum requirements.
  • Helix Oxford 30cm folding ruler with a snap fit hinge

Information

Warnings

  • Warning irritant. Avoid contact with eyes.

Name and address

  • Helix Trading Ltd,
  • Building 92,
  • The Pensnett Estate,
  • Kingswinford,
  • West Midlands,
  • DY6 7FP.

Safety information

Warning irritant. Avoid contact with eyes.

17 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

I got the hump because of the bump

1 stars

How can you draw a straight line with a lump in the middle ?

Compact - fits in pencil case!

5 stars

Great little stocking filler. Girls loved them as they fit easily into a pencil case.

Easy to fit in pencil case

4 stars

This ruler is good as it folds so can easily fit into a childs pencil case. The only drawback is it snaps quite easily.

FOLDING RULER

5 stars

I BOUGHT THIS FOR MY SON FOR SCHOOL HES OVER THE MOON IT FITS IN HES PENCIL CASE

Excellent Oxford quality

5 stars

What I would expect from the Oxford brand very sturdy not flimsy at all

Folds to fit into school pencil case

4 stars

We've bought many a ruler but my daughter likes this as it's a full size ruler but folds in half to fit into her pencil case easily.

Do not buy

1 stars

My daughter got this for her new school in September, less than two weeks later it broke.

good value

5 stars

we bought this ruler and the kids are using it to measure everything very accurately in school

straight edge

5 stars

folded its ideal to fit in a pencil case and when opened its long enough to rule supreme.

Perfect size

4 stars

Bought for my daughters back to school things as we've had one before and it's perfect

