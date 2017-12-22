Oxford Maths Set In Tin

Oxford maths set
Brand is reliable and good quality. My son is very pleased with it. Good value for money.
Great value
Best price than anywhere else and a really good set. Perfect for school.
brought for my son
Great little set i get on every year highly recommend
Good value for money
Bought it for my daughter who started her secondary school last month. So far very good.
great condition
i bought this and everything worked well in good condition
Maths set
Useful maths set , I especially like the metal case to keep everything together . Good quality equipment excellent price .
great value
This was really cheap at the reduced price and is everything my lad needs for secondary school.
Great value for money
I brought this for my son starting high school small and has everything he needed and it was very cheap very happy with this item
Value for money
Great little tin, fits nicely into my daughters pencil case, brought back lots of memories when showing her how to use it.
Nice set
Bought this mostly because of nice box and low price. All things inside look very accurately but athe same time too basic. So you get what you pay for.