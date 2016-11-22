By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Papermate Flex Grip Pens Black 5 Pack

5(14)Write a review
Papermate Flex Grip Pens Black 5 Pack
£ 6.00
£1.20/each

Product Description

  • 5 Retractable Ballpoint Pens
  • Comfort Grip
  • Smooth Writing
  • Quality retractable pen with gripping area
  • Flexgrip Ultra Retractable ballpoint pen has a Comfort Rubberised Grip design for a more enjoyable writing experience!
  • Also try Paper Mate® InkJoy Gel Pens. Offered in 14 colours for a fun and enjoyable writing experience.
  • Available in: Fine 0.8mm, Medium 1.0mm
  • Comfort grip
  • Smooth writing
  • Black ink colour
  • 1.0mm medium point
  • Product made from 42% recycled material
  • Extremely smooth performance using the light-resistant Lubriglide® ink
  • Available with a bright solid all-plastic cone
  • Quality retractable ball pen with gripping area

Information

Produce of

Made in Mexico

Preparation and Usage

  • Tip Seal: The pen you are about to enjoy is sealed for freshness. Please remove the little ball of wax from the tip before use.

Name and address

  • Newell Rubbermaid UK Services Ltd,
  • Halifax Avenue,
  • Fradley Park,
  • Lichfield,
  • WS13 8SS,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Newell Rubbermaid UK Services Ltd,
  • Halifax Avenue,
  • Fradley Park,
  • Lichfield,
  • WS13 8SS,
  • UK.
  • Consumer Service : www.papermate.com
  • We would love to hear from you! +44 2030276892

Net Contents

5 x Medium Point Pens

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

14 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Good Quality Pens.

5 stars

Good quality and value pens. Write smoothly and last well. Comfortable to hold - nice easy grip.

Great

4 stars

I bought this item a month ago for a great price and it was a great decision!

Excellent pens

5 stars

These pens are really good value, write really nicely, are smooth with a medium size roller. This is the second time I have purchased these and am really happy with my purchase.

Patermate Flexigrip - great pens

5 stars

Brilliant pens, great grip and last a long time, Well worth the money

Fantastic pens always a pleasure to write with.

5 stars

I've bought these many times over the years and in my opinion they are the best on the market.

Great pens

5 stars

Great pens with good grip my son really likes them.

Perfect Grip

5 stars

Bought with confidence from first class retailer,no nonsense with order. Delivered to store when informed of time and date. Kept up to date vie e-mail.

Lasts for a long time

5 stars

I buy these pens for my son who is a senior nurse who does a lot of writing and has had no trouble with them and they last a long time excellent product

My favourite!

5 stars

I bought these for school and I can't express how much I love these pens. Firstly, they have such a sleek design with both a matte and shiny surface. They roll so smoothly along the paper, lined paper or unlined paper- they are so versatile. I also love the clicky top as I can click it in time with my favourite song. My favourite pen.

Excellent quality ballpoint in every way

5 stars

Have used these pens for years, they are comfortable to write with, ink flows cleanly and they are retractable, so can be carried in the pocket safely. The current price from Tesco Direct is unbeatable.

1-10 of 14 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Sharpie Fluo Xl Highlighter 4 Pack

£ 2.00
£0.50/each

Offer

Staedtler 10Hb Noris Pencils W/ Eraser/Sharpener

£ 3.50
£0.35/each

Paper Mate Comfortmate Ball Pen Black 4 Pack

£ 3.00
£0.75/each

Papermate Mechanical Pencils 10 Pack

£ 5.00
£0.50/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here