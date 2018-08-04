By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Listerine Total Care Travel Mouthwash 95Ml

4.5(5)Write a review
£ 1.50
£1.58/100ml

Product Description

  • Total Care Travel Mouthwash
  • LISTERINE® Total Care is our best selling mouthwash*!
  • Use for the most complete oral care from LISTERINE®:
  • 6 Benefits in 1
  • - Strengthens enamel
  • - Protects gums
  • - Protects against cavities
  • - Reduces plaque
  • - Keeps teeth naturally white**
  • - Freshens breath
  • - Flavour - Clean Mint
  • - Pack size - 95 ml (Travel Size)
  • *Data as of 04/08/2018
  • **Reduces tartar build up to prevent stains.
  • The most advanced & complete Listerine
  • 6 benefits in 1
  • Reduces plaque
  • Maintains healthy gums
  • Strengthens teeth against decay
  • Prevents tartar to keep teeth whiter
  • Kills up to 99.9% oral bacteria in lab tests
  • Provides up to 24h fresh breath
  • British Dental Health Foundation approved
  • Pack size: 95ML

Information

Ingredients

[PR-008230], Aqua, Alcohol, Sorbitol, Aroma, Poloxamer 407, Benzoic Acid, Eucalyptol, Sucralose, Zinc Chloride, Methyl Salicylate, Thymol, Sodium Saccharin, Menthol, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Fluoride, Benzyl Alcohol, CI 16035, CI 42090, Contains Sodium Fluoride (0.022% w/v 100 ppm F)

Produce of

Made in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Especially effective when used morning and evening after brushing. Pour 20 ml (4 x 5 ml teaspoonfuls) into a glass, rinse around teeth and gums for 30 seconds, then spit out.

Warnings

  • Not suitable for use in children under 12 years. Do not swallow. If swallowed, get medical help. Do not use if allergic to any of the ingredients. Stop use and ask a dentist if oral irritation occurs.
  • KEEP OUT OF THE REACH OF CHILDREN, CONTAINS ALCOHOL

Name and address

  • Johnson & Johnson Limited,
  • Maidenhead,
  • SL6 3UG.
  • Johnson & Johnson (Ireland) Limited,
  • Airton Road,
  • Tallaght,

Return to

  • Johnson & Johnson Consumer Services EAME Limited,
  • Maidenhead,
  • UK,
  • SL6 3UG.
  • Johnson & Johnson (Ireland) Limited,
  • Airton Road,
  • Tallaght,
  • Dublin 24,
  • Ireland.
  • Careline: 1800 22 0044

Lower age limit

12 Years

Net Contents

95ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Not suitable for use in children under 12 years. Do not swallow. If swallowed, get medical help. Do not use if allergic to any of the ingredients. Stop use and ask a dentist if oral irritation occurs. KEEP OUT OF THE REACH OF CHILDREN, CONTAINS ALCOHOL

Brilliant mouthwash

5 stars

I love this mouthwash I just started using it I used to use Colgate now u can feel ur teeth n mouth fresh

DOES WHAT OTHERS DON'T!

5 stars

AFTER A GOOD BRUSH EXPERIENCE YOU CAN TOP THIS OFF WITH THIS MOUTH WASH I USE ALWAYS. YOU GET THE FEELING THAT IT REACHES INTO THE SMALLEST CAVITIES AND DRAWS OUT BACTERIA AND ALMOST DISINFECTS YOUR MOUTH. YOU GET THAT "BEING AT THE DENTIST" FEELING, FULLY REFRESHED AND PREPARED FOR THE DAY.

Top mouthwash

4 stars

Very strong and burns after use but it does what it's meant to! Is helpful as part of a oral hygiene routine.

Fresh, sharp, clean taste.

5 stars

I like this. It has a strength others lack. Makes my mouth feel clean and fresh....which is rather the point of the exercise.

Urgh

3 stars

Made my teeth whiter but stings wherever it touches flesh in the mouth. Also tastes revolting.

