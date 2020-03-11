Nicorette Icy White Gum 2Mg 105S
Product Description
- Icy White 2mg Gum Nicotine
- Nicorette® icy white 2mg gum is used to relieve and/or prevent withdrawal symptoms and reduce the cravings you get when you try to stop smoking or when cutting down the number of cigarettes you smoke. It provides a safer alternative to smoking for both the individual and those around them.
- Ideally you should aim to stop smoking. However this product can be used in a number of different ways, either to completely replace all your cigarettes, or if you do not feel ready to stop smoking completely, to replace certain cigarettes and therefore help you to cut down the number of cigarettes you smoke. It may also help increase your motivation to quit.
- It also contains a number of ingredients which will improve the whiteness of your teeth.
- Nicorette® Icy White gum tastes great
- Actively fight back to relieve cravings and also whitens teeth
- For smokers who smoke 20 cigarettes or fewer per day
- To help you quit smoking for good
- Sugar free
Information
Ingredients
This pack contains 105 Pieces of Mint Flavour Chewing Gum, each containing 2mg Nicotine, Also includes: Chewing Gum Base, Xylitol, Acesulfame Potassium, Sodium Carbonate, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Peppermint Oil, Levomenthol, Magnesium Oxide, E171, E321, Starch, Carnauba Wax, Winterfresh, Hypromellose, Sucralose, Polysorbate 80, Talc
Storage
Do not store above 25ºC.
Preparation and Usage
- Use: This product strength is suitable for those smoking 20 cigarettes or fewer a day.
- Directions: For adults and children 12 years and over.
- Please note the chewing technique below and read the enclosed leaflet carefully before starting to use the product.
- Chew one piece when you feel the urge to smoke.
- Do not use more than 15 pieces a day.
- Nicorette® chewing technique:
- 1. Chew slowly until taste becomes strong.
- 2. Rest between gum and cheek.
- 3. Chew again when taste has faded.
- Do not use if you are allergic to any of the ingredients listed below.
- You are more likely to quit smoking when using this product with help from your pharmacist, doctor, a trained counsellor or a support programme.
Number of uses
105 Count
Warnings
- Warning: Do not take more medicine than the label tells you to.
- If you are pregnant, talk to your doctor, pharmacist or nurse for advice before using this product. If you need any advice before starting to use this product, talk to your doctor, pharmacist or nurse.
- Keep out of the sight and reach of children.
Name and address
- PL Holder:
- McNeil Products Ltd,
- Maidenhead,
- Berkshire,
- SL6 3UG,
- UK.
Lower age limit
12 Years
Net Contents
105 x Pieces
Safety information
