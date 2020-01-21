Comfort Blue Fabric Conditioner 85 Wash 3L

Excellent product
I added this softner in replace of my current which i have used for a very long time, the washing was lovely and soft with a very fresh scent. I would purchase this again, it is great value for money also. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Soft and fresh
This comfort fabric conditioner is a great product - it is a nice pouring consistency and the fragrance is very mild and pleasant. my clothes were left feeling soft and with a fresh scent that lasted! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
fresh smelling and soft cloths
brought this to add to the washing great fresh smell and left the cloths it lasted a while which is always good for value for money i found the instructions easy to follow and the dosing straight forward [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Comfort blue skies
This is my favourite fabric conditioner to use I have a large family and this is my go to, smells amazing even after ur washing is dry and ironed u can still smell it days latter, leaves clothes so soft and easier to iron after washing [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I love it
As someone who previously did use fabric softener I was sceptical about this product. I have been converted! I can't say that my washing seems any softer than previously, but I also can't say that I pay that much attention. However the smell of my laundry is now beautiful and definitely worth the minimal effort and expense of adding it to the wash. I love getting little wafts of scent throughout the day from my clothing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Love the smell
I always loved comfort product. Like a name they are very comfy products. Love the smell. It make the clothes so soft and refreshing and fragrance last for a long time. Even my cupboard has a nice fragrance now. Always loved it and will use always. My under cupboard is incomplete without comfort fabric conditioner. Highly recommended [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Adorable smell
Smells gorgeous the scent last for ages and so do these big bottles recommend this to anyone especially for the price and it leaves my clothes wonderfully soft. It releases wave after wave of long-lasting fragrance. It's Really magical! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great
Been using this a while now and I love how soft and fresh it leaves my washing. You only need a small cap full and it works great. The scent lasts on my clothes until the next wash. I was worried using on white washing as its blue but the color doesn't go into the washing at all. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great smell
Really nice scent. This really does work softens clothes like never before. Ha e tried many others before but this particular product is worth it. Great scent leaving your clothes smelling fresh. Nice size bottle too [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Leave fab smell for longer
We always use Comfort Blue Skies as it leaves our clothes smelling lovely for a good amount of time. Leaves fabrics soft and comfortable. Also safe for use on baby clothes to just what I need with baby in the house it allso make my house smell fab when I put all washing in the dryer [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]