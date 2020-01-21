By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Comfort Blue Fabric Conditioner 85 Wash 3L

5(92)Write a review
image 1 of Comfort Blue Fabric Conditioner 85 Wash 3L
£ 5.00
£1.67/litre
  • Treat your family to the delightful feeling of outdoor freshness with Comfort Blue Skies Fabric Conditioner. Make your favourite clothes smell and feel great with extra freshness with a soft touch, thanks to Comfort’s special odour protection formula. Not only does our fabric softener provide your clothes with exceptional softness and a fresh-smelling fragrance, it also saves your time by making your clothes easier to iron and promoting fast drying clothes. Make Comfort Blue Skies a part of your regular laundry routine and open the door to a world of brilliant fragrance and softness. How to use: Pour a 35 ml dose of Comfort Blue Skies Fabric Conditioner straight into the correct compartment of your washing machine drawer along with your favourite laundry washing liquid. WARNING: Do not pour directly onto clothes. Choose the correct wash setting and let your machine take care of the rest as it releases the fabric softener during the final rinse cycle. Using Comfort fabric conditioner in every wash helps smooth fabric fibres, maintains garment colour and shine, and keeps your family’s clothes looking and feeling their best. Thanks to our innovative odour defence formula, Comfort Blue Skies Fabric Softener provides odour protection against bad smells – delivering extra freshness with a soft touch, keeping your favourite garments smelling fresher for longer and giving you that laundry-fresh feeling all-day long.
  • Comfort Blue Skies Fabric Conditioner provides clothes with a fresh smell, exceptional softness and fantastic fragrance
  • Enjoy extra freshness with a soft touch of Comfort Blue Skies
  • Our fabric conditioner protects clothes against unwanted odours with Comfort’s long-lasting odour protection formula
  • Comfort Blue Skies Fabric Conditioner softens fabric fibres to leave clothes feeling soft and gentle next to your skin after washing
  • When used regularly, our fabric softener promotes fast drying clothes and makes your clothes easier to iron
  • Add Comfort Blue Skies to your wash alongside your favourite laundry washing liquid
  • Pack size: 3L

Information

Ingredients

5-15% Cationic surfactants. <5% Perfume, Hexyl Cinnamal, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Limonene, Eugenol, Citronellol, Benzisothiazolinone

Storage

Do not pour directly onto fabrics. Store between 5°C and 25°C

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Pour a 35ml dose of Comfort Fabric Conditioner straight into the correct compartment of your washing machine drawer along with your favorite laundry detergent. Do not pour directly on to fabrics.Store between 5ºC and 25ºC. You don't need to dilute. Choose the correct wash setting and let your machine take care of the rest, as it releases the fabric softener during the final rinse cycle.

Warnings

  • Contains Benzisothiazolinone. May produce an allergic reaction. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use
  • Keep away from children. Keep away from eyes. If product gets into eyes rinse thoroughly with water
Net Contents

3 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

92 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent product

5 stars

I added this softner in replace of my current which i have used for a very long time, the washing was lovely and soft with a very fresh scent. I would purchase this again, it is great value for money also. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Soft and fresh

4 stars

This comfort fabric conditioner is a great product - it is a nice pouring consistency and the fragrance is very mild and pleasant. my clothes were left feeling soft and with a fresh scent that lasted! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

fresh smelling and soft cloths

5 stars

brought this to add to the washing great fresh smell and left the cloths it lasted a while which is always good for value for money i found the instructions easy to follow and the dosing straight forward [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Comfort blue skies

5 stars

This is my favourite fabric conditioner to use I have a large family and this is my go to, smells amazing even after ur washing is dry and ironed u can still smell it days latter, leaves clothes so soft and easier to iron after washing [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I love it

5 stars

As someone who previously did use fabric softener I was sceptical about this product. I have been converted! I can't say that my washing seems any softer than previously, but I also can't say that I pay that much attention. However the smell of my laundry is now beautiful and definitely worth the minimal effort and expense of adding it to the wash. I love getting little wafts of scent throughout the day from my clothing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love the smell

5 stars

I always loved comfort product. Like a name they are very comfy products. Love the smell. It make the clothes so soft and refreshing and fragrance last for a long time. Even my cupboard has a nice fragrance now. Always loved it and will use always. My under cupboard is incomplete without comfort fabric conditioner. Highly recommended [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Adorable smell

5 stars

Smells gorgeous the scent last for ages and so do these big bottles recommend this to anyone especially for the price and it leaves my clothes wonderfully soft. It releases wave after wave of long-lasting fragrance. It's Really magical! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great

5 stars

Been using this a while now and I love how soft and fresh it leaves my washing. You only need a small cap full and it works great. The scent lasts on my clothes until the next wash. I was worried using on white washing as its blue but the color doesn't go into the washing at all. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great smell

5 stars

Really nice scent. This really does work softens clothes like never before. Ha e tried many others before but this particular product is worth it. Great scent leaving your clothes smelling fresh. Nice size bottle too [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Leave fab smell for longer

5 stars

We always use Comfort Blue Skies as it leaves our clothes smelling lovely for a good amount of time. Leaves fabrics soft and comfortable. Also safe for use on baby clothes to just what I need with baby in the house it allso make my house smell fab when I put all washing in the dryer [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

