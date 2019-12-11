By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Mikado Milk 75G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Mikado Milk 75G
£ 1.00
£1.34/100g

Offer

Each 25 g serving contains
  • Energy502 kJ 120 kcal
    6%
  • Fat4.8g
    7%
  • Saturates2.9g
    15%
  • Sugars8.7g
    10%
  • Salt0.18g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2010 kJ

Product Description

  • Biscuits coated with milk chocolate (49 %).
  • Find us on Facebook
  • Irresistible crunchy biscuit sticks covered in smooth milk chocolate
  • Convenient box format - perfect for sharing or on-the-go
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 75g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Coconut), Glucose Syrup, Milk Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Raising Agent (E503), Yeast, Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.Best before end: see top.

Number of uses

1 box = 3 x 25 g , 25 g = 11 sticks

Name and address

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Consumer Response,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Freephone 0800-783-7106
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • Freephone 1800 600 858
  • www.mikado.com

Net Contents

75g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g25 g = 11 sticks%* / 25 g = 11 sticks
Energy 2010 kJ502 kJ
-480 kcal120 kcal6 %
Fat 19.5 g4.8 g7 %
of which Saturates 11.5 g2.9 g15 %
Carbohydrate 68.0 g17.0 g7 %
of which Sugars 35.0 g8.7 g10 %
Fibre 3.1 g0.8 g-
Protein 6.8 g1.7 g3 %
Salt 0.70 g0.18 g3 %
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Kit Kat Chunky 4 X 40G

£ 1.00
£0.63/100g

Offer

Cadbury Animals With Freddo 7 Pack 139.3G

£ 1.00
£0.72/100g

Cadbury Fingers Milk Chocolate Biscuits 138G

£ 1.00
£0.73/100g

Offer

Cadbury Curly Wurly 5 Pack 130G

£ 1.25
£0.96/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here