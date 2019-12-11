Mikado Milk 75G
Product Description
- Biscuits coated with milk chocolate (49 %).
- Irresistible crunchy biscuit sticks covered in smooth milk chocolate
- Convenient box format - perfect for sharing or on-the-go
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 75g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Coconut), Glucose Syrup, Milk Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Raising Agent (E503), Yeast, Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.Best before end: see top.
Number of uses
1 box = 3 x 25 g , 25 g = 11 sticks
Name and address
- Freepost MDLZ,
- Mondelez UK,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
Net Contents
75g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g
|25 g = 11 sticks
|%* / 25 g = 11 sticks
|Energy
|2010 kJ
|502 kJ
|-
|480 kcal
|120 kcal
|6 %
|Fat
|19.5 g
|4.8 g
|7 %
|of which Saturates
|11.5 g
|2.9 g
|15 %
|Carbohydrate
|68.0 g
|17.0 g
|7 %
|of which Sugars
|35.0 g
|8.7 g
|10 %
|Fibre
|3.1 g
|0.8 g
|-
|Protein
|6.8 g
|1.7 g
|3 %
|Salt
|0.70 g
|0.18 g
|3 %
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
